This handout photograph taken on July 20 and released by the Sri Lanka's President Office shows Sri Lanka's newly elected president Ranil Wickremesinghe (L) speaking with the army soldiers outside parliament building in Colombo. Six-time prime minister Wickremesinghe was elected as crisis-wracked Sri Lanka's new president by the country's parliament on July 20, with the backing of the party of the ex-leader -- who fled abroad after his palace was stormed by protesters. photo : AFP