Britain's divisive leadership race to reach final two

Published : Thursday, 21 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 224

LONDON, July 20: The final two in the race to replace British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will be selected on Wednesday, the penultimate chapter in a divisive battle that is too close to call between the three remaining candidates.
The former finance minister Rishi Sunak, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and junior trade minister Penny Mordaunt remain in the contest with the field to be narrowed down to two at 4 p.m. (1500 GMT) following a vote by Conservative Party lawmakers.
The last two candidates will then battle for the support of the roughly 200,000 party members with the winner, announced on Sept. 5, automatically becoming prime minister because the Conservatives hold the largest number of seats in parliament.
Whoever triumphs will inherit some of the most difficult conditions in Britain in decades. Inflation is on course to hit 11% annually, growth is stalling, industrial action is on the rise and the pound is near historic lows against the dollar.
Britain under Johnson, and aided by Truss, took a hard line against Brussels in its post-Brexit negotiations around Northern Ireland, drawing legal action from the European Union and threatening future trade ties.
Polls show both Truss or Mordaunt would beat Sunak in the party members' contest, even though he has led previous rounds of voting by members of parliament.
"This has been one of the most unpredictable contests to be the next Conservative leader in recent history," said Chris Hopkins, the political research director at the polling company Savanta ComRes. "This has been very different to recent contests where you have had one clear favourite run away with it."    -REUTERS


