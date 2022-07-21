EBL wins Asiamoney's Best Domestic Bank award

Eastern Bank Ltd (EBL) has been adjudged as the Bangladesh's Best Domestic Bank 2022 by Asiamoney by a renowned global financial publication. The bank receives the prestigious recognition for two years in a row, says a press release.

"We are really honored and inspired by the award from Asiamoney for the second consecutive year. We consider it as recognition of our continuous team efforts in achieving the banking excellence and EBL's resilience in any adverse situation", said Ali Reza Iftekhar, Managing Director and CEO, EBL.

"Very recently, Euromoney has recognized EBL as the Best Bank in Bangladesh as well. However, these recognitions in no way can make us complacent in this dynamic and competitive world. EBL is constantly investing in technology and innovation to provide its customers with the most advanced banking products and services."

During the challenging period of COVID-19 pandemic, Eastern Bank made few strategic moves to rein in operating costs, leverage strong growth in traffic on its digital platforms and social media channels, and offer new and innovative services through the bank's mobile apps.

In 2021, EBL's tier-1 capital rose 11.4pc year on year, to Tk26.1 billion and overall assets jumped 15.4 pc to Tk388.8 billion. Net profits rose 13.5pc in 2021 and return on equity was 15.5pc up from 15pc in 2020. In 2021 the bank declared a 35pc dividend to shareholders, the highest in Bangladesh's banking industry.

Over the year 2021, the bank fine-tuned numerous features, from chat bots to QR payment solutions and online account opening services, with some of south Asia's most advanced know-your-customer and biometric toolkits.

Eastern Bank impressively attuned to the social-media energy to run its online campaigns on everything from new services to improving financial literacy. It has also leveraged social media to get the word out about Eastern Bank's leading role in supporting green businesses, sustainable finance and reducing Bangladesh's carbon footprint.

