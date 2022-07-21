Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 21 July, 2022, 9:51 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BANKING EVENTS

EBL wins Asiamoney's Best Domestic Bank award

Published : Thursday, 21 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31
Business Desk

Eastern Bank Ltd (EBL) has been adjudged as the Bangladesh's Best Domestic Bank 2022 by Asiamoney by a renowned global financial publication. The bank receives the prestigious recognition for two years in a row, says a press release.
"We are really honored and inspired by the award from Asiamoney for the second consecutive year.  We consider it as recognition of our continuous team efforts in achieving the banking excellence and EBL's resilience in any adverse situation", said Ali Reza Iftekhar, Managing Director and CEO, EBL.
"Very recently, Euromoney has recognized EBL as the Best Bank in Bangladesh as well. However, these recognitions in no way can make us complacent in this dynamic and competitive world.   EBL is constantly investing in technology and innovation to provide its customers with the most advanced banking products and services."
During the challenging period of COVID-19 pandemic, Eastern Bank made few strategic moves to rein in operating costs, leverage strong growth in traffic on its digital platforms and social media channels, and offer new and innovative services through the bank's mobile apps.
In 2021, EBL's tier-1 capital rose 11.4pc year on year, to Tk26.1 billion and overall assets jumped 15.4 pc to Tk388.8 billion. Net profits rose 13.5pc in 2021 and return on equity was 15.5pc up from 15pc in 2020. In 2021 the bank declared a 35pc dividend to shareholders, the highest in Bangladesh's banking industry.
Over the year 2021, the bank  fine-tuned numerous features, from chat bots to QR payment solutions and online account opening services, with some of south Asia's most advanced know-your-customer and biometric toolkits.
Eastern Bank impressively attuned to the social-media energy to run its online campaigns on everything from new services to improving financial literacy. It has also leveraged social media to get the word out about Eastern Bank's leading role in supporting green businesses, sustainable finance and reducing Bangladesh's carbon footprint.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
EBL wins Asiamoney's Best Domestic Bank award
FSIBL holds foundation course for newly recruited officers
UK inflation hits new 40-year high
Russia is China’s top oil supplier for 2nd month
EU says turn down heat in case of Russian gas shutoff
DBCCI re-elects Anwar Shawkat Afser as President
EU moves to unblock Russian bank funds to boost food trade
Airbus tails Boeing in Farnborough jet orders tussle


Latest News
Russia expands Ukraine war goals as fighting toll mounts
EU tells members to cut gas usage amid new Putin warning
Technician electrocuted at secretariat
Bangladesh makes key progress in combating human trafficking: Report
FM calls on Malaysian PM
Quader says BNP getting perplexed seeing mega projects’ implementation
HC wants to know ACC’s steps after protest against ‘railway mismanagement’
Inflation is much lower in Bangladesh than many countries: Hasan
2 killed, 12 injured in Rangpur road mishap
70 more Dengue patients hospitalised in last 24 hrs
Most Read News
Putin: West must remove restrictions on Russian grain exports
Sri Lankan parliament begins voting for new president
Bangladesh won’t be Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka parliament to vote for new president
Farmer electrocuted in Bogura
Flashfloods damage crops worth Tk 127cr in Kurigram
Ranil Wickremesinghe elected as Sri Lanka's new president
City experiences area-wise load-shedding for first time
Human trafficking - national and a global issue
Global warming and the changing environment
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft