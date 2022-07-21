

FSIBL holds foundation course for newly recruited officers

Syed Waseque Md. Ali, Managing Director of the Bank inaugurated the training programme.

In his inaugural speech, he has laid emphasize on building the bank as a modern islami bank, wished probationers bright career, advised all to be careful, honest and sincere in banking activities.

Among others, A. K. M. Amjad Hussain, Principal along with Faculty Members of Training Institute was present in the program. There are 60 newly recruited officers of the bank in two batches participating in the course.

First Security Islami Bank Ltd (FSIBL) recently inaugurated 59th and 60th Foundation Course at FSIBL Training Institute for newly recruited Probationary Officers with a view to building skilled human resources for providing better banking services, says a press release.Syed Waseque Md. Ali, Managing Director of the Bank inaugurated the training programme.In his inaugural speech, he has laid emphasize on building the bank as a modern islami bank, wished probationers bright career, advised all to be careful, honest and sincere in banking activities.Among others, A. K. M. Amjad Hussain, Principal along with Faculty Members of Training Institute was present in the program. There are 60 newly recruited officers of the bank in two batches participating in the course.