DBCCI re-elects Anwar Shawkat Afser as President



Md. Anwar Shawkat Afser

He is also the Managing Director of Sakhi Petroleum Ltd., Sakhi Port Ltd., Proprietor of Sakhi Telecommunication Ltd., etc. Moreover, Afser is a social activist, member and former responsible for many business and social associations.

He was the Former District Governor of Lions Clubs International District 315-B4, Bangladesh (2005-06), Former Council Chairperson of Lions Clubs International, Multiple District 315, Bangladesh (2006-07), Vice President of Bangladesh Human Rights Commission (Chittagong), etc.

The new Board of Directors is as follows: Ataus Sopan Malik elected new Secretary General (2022-2024), Md. Atiqul Haque - Senior Vice President, Shakawat Hossain Mamun - Vice President, Md. Shahid Alam- Vice President, Muhammad Risalat Siddique -Joint Secretary General, Noafel Bin Reza - Director Finance, Nazmul Haque - Director, Dr. Ahmed Robin Ispahani - Director, M. Rabiul Hossain - Director, Md. Shah Alam - Director, Md. Sayem Faroky - Director, Mir Muhammad Nasir - Director, Mazharul Haque Chowdhury - Director, Md. Haroon-ur-Rashid - Director.

Dutch-Bangla Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DBCCI) re-elected Md. Anwar Shawkat Afser as a President and accordingly Anwar Shawkat Afser, Managing Director of Sakhi Lines Ltd. (Sakhi Group) took the charges for the year 2022-24 for the third time, says a press release.He is also the Managing Director of Sakhi Petroleum Ltd., Sakhi Port Ltd., Proprietor of Sakhi Telecommunication Ltd., etc. Moreover, Afser is a social activist, member and former responsible for many business and social associations.He was the Former District Governor of Lions Clubs International District 315-B4, Bangladesh (2005-06), Former Council Chairperson of Lions Clubs International, Multiple District 315, Bangladesh (2006-07), Vice President of Bangladesh Human Rights Commission (Chittagong), etc.The new Board of Directors is as follows: Ataus Sopan Malik elected new Secretary General (2022-2024), Md. Atiqul Haque - Senior Vice President, Shakawat Hossain Mamun - Vice President, Md. Shahid Alam- Vice President, Muhammad Risalat Siddique -Joint Secretary General, Noafel Bin Reza - Director Finance, Nazmul Haque - Director, Dr. Ahmed Robin Ispahani - Director, M. Rabiul Hossain - Director, Md. Shah Alam - Director, Md. Sayem Faroky - Director, Mir Muhammad Nasir - Director, Mazharul Haque Chowdhury - Director, Md. Haroon-ur-Rashid - Director.