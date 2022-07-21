Video
DBCCI re-elects Anwar Shawkat Afser as President

Published : Thursday, 21 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
Business Desk

Md. Anwar Shawkat Afser

Md. Anwar Shawkat Afser

Dutch-Bangla Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DBCCI) re-elected Md. Anwar Shawkat Afser as a President and accordingly Anwar Shawkat Afser, Managing Director of Sakhi Lines Ltd. (Sakhi Group) took the charges for the year 2022-24 for the third time, says a press release.
He is also the Managing Director of Sakhi Petroleum Ltd., Sakhi Port Ltd., Proprietor of Sakhi Telecommunication Ltd., etc. Moreover, Afser is a social activist, member and former responsible for many business and social associations.
He was the Former District Governor of Lions Clubs International District 315-B4, Bangladesh (2005-06), Former Council Chairperson of Lions Clubs International, Multiple District 315, Bangladesh (2006-07), Vice President of Bangladesh Human Rights Commission (Chittagong), etc.
The new Board of Directors is as follows: Ataus Sopan Malik elected new Secretary General (2022-2024), Md. Atiqul Haque - Senior Vice President, Shakawat Hossain Mamun - Vice President, Md. Shahid Alam- Vice President, Muhammad Risalat Siddique -Joint Secretary General, Noafel Bin Reza - Director Finance, Nazmul Haque - Director, Dr. Ahmed Robin Ispahani - Director, M. Rabiul Hossain - Director, Md. Shah Alam - Director, Md. Sayem Faroky - Director, Mir Muhammad Nasir - Director, Mazharul Haque Chowdhury - Director, Md. Haroon-ur-Rashid - Director.


