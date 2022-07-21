

VUMI to boost market-oriented skill of RMG executives

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan and Director of VUMI Bangladesh Naimul Hassan inked the agreement on behalf of their respective sides.

Khaled Mahmud, Associate Professor, IBA, University of Dhaka, Miran Ali. Vice President, BGMEA, Asif Ashraf, Director, BGMEA and Md. Khaled Shahriar, Head of Operations, VUMI were also present at the MoU signing ceremony held in the city recently.

As per the MoU, VUMI will offer customized training programs to BGMEA member factories for improving the capacity of their employees through professional skill development.

The training program will raise the skill levels of the workforce in professional communication, negotiation, presentation, grooming and many other areas.

Renowned academia including professors from IBA, Dhaka University and visionary business leaders of the country will conduct training program which will equip learners with in-demand job market skills. -UNB

























