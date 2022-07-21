Video
VUMI to boost market-oriented skill of RMG executives

Published : Thursday, 21 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 18

VUMI to boost market-oriented skill of RMG executives

VUMI to boost market-oriented skill of RMG executives

The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) and VUMI Bangladesh, an employment-oriented virtual education platform, have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to improve the skill level of the executives in various areas of the RMG sector through learning.
BGMEA President Faruque Hassan and Director of VUMI Bangladesh Naimul Hassan inked the agreement on behalf of their respective sides.
Khaled Mahmud, Associate Professor, IBA, University of Dhaka, Miran Ali. Vice President, BGMEA, Asif Ashraf, Director, BGMEA and Md. Khaled Shahriar, Head of Operations, VUMI were also present at the MoU signing ceremony held in the city recently.
As per the MoU, VUMI will offer customized training programs to BGMEA member factories for improving the capacity of their employees through professional skill development.
The training program will raise the skill levels of the workforce in professional communication, negotiation, presentation, grooming and many other areas.
Renowned academia including professors from IBA, Dhaka University and visionary business leaders of the country will conduct training program which will equip learners with in-demand job market skills.    -UNB


