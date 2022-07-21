Video
Mali says World Bank lifts financial suspension

Published : Thursday, 21 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 18

BAMAKO, July 20: Mali's finance ministry said Tuesday it had been informed by the World Bank that a suspension on financial operations, imposed after a coup last year, has been lifted.
"The Bank's vice president for Western and Central Africa, Ousmane Diagana, has sent the Economy and Finance Ministry a letter dated July 18, 2022, announcing the lifting of the suspension of disbursements relative to projects and programmes financed by the World Bank in Mali," the ministry said in a statement on the government's Facebook page.
It added that unblocking of payments would allow for quick resumption of the projects.
The international development lender halted financing in May last year after Malian strongman Colonel Assimi Goita deposed the leaders of a transitional government, themselves installed after a coup in August 2020 which toppled Mali's elected president, Ibrahim Boubacar Keita.
Earlier this month West African states lifted a six-month trade embargo imposed over the coup after the coup leaders published a new electoral law and calendar that foresees presidential elections in February 2024.    -AFP


