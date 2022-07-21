Walton digital campaign ends

Walton has completed its countrywide 'Digital Campaign Season-15' with huge success and customer response.

Customers got sure cashbacks of up to Tk 20 lakh or free products worth crores of taka purchasing Walton brand products during this campaign, making their Eid festival colourful, the company said in a statement.

According to the statement, Walton had started the season-15 with lucrative customer benefits on May 16, 2022 that continued till July 18. It is conducting the campaigns in a bid to give customers swift and best after sales service through online automation. In this process, detailed information including the name of the customer, cell phone number and model number of the purchased product being stored on Walton's server so that customers get the best after sales service from Walton service centers even if the warranty card is lost.

Walton provides various benefits to ensure customers' spontaneous participation in the campaign, it added.

A readymade garment worker Parvin Akhter in Kashimpur of Gazipur, tea seller at Feni sadar, Sabuj Miah and banker Md Shahabuddin Ahmed of Mahidia village of Jashore sadar received Tk 20 lakh cashbacks each buying Walton fridge while huge numbers of customers across the country have got crores of taka and free products on Walton products purchase.

Firoj Alam, Chief Marketing Officer of Walton thanked all customers and well-wishers for their active participation in this campaign. -UNB







