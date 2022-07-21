Video
Samsung extends Eid campaign on customers' feedback

Published : Thursday, 21 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23
Business Desk

Samsung extends its Eid campaign for the consumers, owing to fantastic responses and feedback from customers. The campaign will continue till the end of July, comprising exciting offers, lucrative discounts, and many more!
Samsung's Eid campaign features up to 50% cashback on its entire portfolio of mobile phones, along with up to BDT 10,000 exchange bonus on smartphones and 0% EMI for up to 24 months, says a press release.
Customers will also get the opportunity to win a Galaxy Tab A each day till July 31, 2022. Moreover, upon purchasing a Samsung Galaxy A23, A33, A53, or A73, customers will receive an original back cover worth up to BDT 5000, free of charge! Consumers can now enjoy these amazing offers until the end of July at a great value and experience Samsung's industry-leading technologies.
Regarding the Eid campaign, Md. Muyeedur Rahman, Head of Mobile, Samsung Mobile, said, "Samsung has always focused on adding value to people's lives through innovation and technology.
Our Eid campaign helped smartphone users to avail of Samsung devices at an excellent deal. After receiving immense love and response, we have decided to extend the campaign for everyone. We hope that more people will be able to avail Samsung's feature-packed smartphones, utilizing the lucrative offers."


