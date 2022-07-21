Video
Huawei, BGMEA discuss use of green energy in RMG industry

Published : Thursday, 21 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29
Business Desk

A delegation of Huawei Technologies (Bangladesh) Ltd and the leaders of Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association discussed possible collaboration between the two sides to increase renewable energy usage in the readymade garment (RMG) industry of Bangladesh.
The discussion was held when the Huawei delegation met with BGMEA President Faruque Hassan at the latter's office in Dhaka on Monday, says a press release.
The Huawei delegation included Pan Junfeng (Peter), Chief Executive Officer; Li Zongsheng (Jason), Board Member; Liang Weixing, Managing Director for Digital Power Business Group; and Rumman Iqbal Rony, Account Manager, Bangladesh Digital Power Business and Md Nur Alam, Account Manager, Bangladesh Digital Power Business.
BGMEA Vice President (Finance) Khandoker Rafiqul Islam, Vice President Md. Nasir Uddin and Vice President of BKMEA Fazlee Shamim Ehsan were also present at the meeting.
The delegation gave an overview of their proposed OPEX and CAPEX model of implementing solar PV in the RMG industry especially for SMEs.
BGMEA President Faruque Hassan said the apparel industry of Bangladesh places utmost importance to sustainable growth and has continued its efforts to minimize the environmental cost of production and decoupling resource consumption.
As a result, Bangladesh's RMG industry has secured the leading position with the highest number of green garment factories in the world, he added.
He called on Huawei Technologies to bring innovative and cost-effective solar panels to garment factories at affordable prices.


