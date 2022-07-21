Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 21 July, 2022, 9:49 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

France's TotalEnergies says Myanmar exit now effective

Published : Thursday, 21 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 22

PARIS, July 20: French oil and gas giant TotalEnergies said Wednesday that its planned withdrawal from Myanmar, announced six months ago, has now come into effect.
"TotalEnergies has definitively pulled out of Myanmar", the energy giant said in a statement.
"In line with the six-month timetable laid down in the agreements, the withdrawal is effective from Wednesday."
The French energy giant and US partner Chevron had announced in January that they would pull out of the Yadana gas field, with TotalEnergies citing the "worsening" situation for human rights and the rule of law.
"In light of the exceptional situation, TotalEnergies has chosen to withdraw from Myanmar without seeking any financial compensation for its assets," the company had said at the time.
The field in the Andaman Sea provides electricity to Myanmar and neighbouring Thailand.
TotalEnergies had been under pressure from human rights groups to cut its financial links to the junta since the army seized power from a civilian government in February 2021.
Human Rights Watch says natural gas projects are Myanmar's single largest source of foreign currency revenue, generating more than $1 billion every year.
TotalEnergies had said its withdrawal from Yadana and the MGTC pipeline would take effect on July 20.
The company's 31.4-percent stake in the Yadana gas field was the biggest in a consortium that included Chevron, Thai firm PTTEP and Myanmar's army-controlled MOGE.
The French company's stake was to be taken over by PTTEP and Chevron.
While Chevron would now hold the biggest stake at 41.1 percent, a spokesman for the US company confirmed its plan to leave Myanmar, though it had not yet fixed a date to do so.
The spokesman told AFP Chevron favoured an orderly and planned transition.
PTTEP said earlier this week that it would take over the running of the Yadana gas field in July.    -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
EBL wins Asiamoney's Best Domestic Bank award
FSIBL holds foundation course for newly recruited officers
UK inflation hits new 40-year high
Russia is China’s top oil supplier for 2nd month
EU says turn down heat in case of Russian gas shutoff
DBCCI re-elects Anwar Shawkat Afser as President
EU moves to unblock Russian bank funds to boost food trade
Airbus tails Boeing in Farnborough jet orders tussle


Latest News
Russia expands Ukraine war goals as fighting toll mounts
Europe on tenterhooks over return of Russian gas to Germany
Technician electrocuted at secretariat
Bangladesh makes key progress in combating human trafficking: Report
FM calls on Malaysian PM
Quader says BNP getting perplexed seeing mega projects’ implementation
HC wants to know ACC’s steps after protest against ‘railway mismanagement’
Inflation is much lower in Bangladesh than many countries: Hasan
2 killed, 12 injured in Rangpur road mishap
70 more Dengue patients hospitalised in last 24 hrs
Most Read News
Putin: West must remove restrictions on Russian grain exports
Sri Lankan parliament begins voting for new president
Bangladesh won’t be Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka parliament to vote for new president
Farmer electrocuted in Bogura
Flashfloods damage crops worth Tk 127cr in Kurigram
Ranil Wickremesinghe elected as Sri Lanka's new president
City experiences area-wise load-shedding for first time
Human trafficking - national and a global issue
Global warming and the changing environment
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft