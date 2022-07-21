LafargeHolcim BD delivers robust performance in Q2

The Board of Directors of LafargeHolcim Bangladesh Limited has declared payment of interim cash dividend @ 15pc at Tk. 1.50/- per Equity Share of Tk.10 face value aggregating to Tk. 174 crore for the half year ending June 2022.

Net sales during the quarter increased by 6pc to 5,014 mBDT compared to 4,737 mBDT in Q2, 2021. Operating EBIT reached mBDT 1,293 a growth of 9pc over same quarter of the last year, says a press release.

LafargeHolcim Bangladesh is very optimistic to overcome the challenges and continue to deliver strong performance, as demonstrated this quarter.

On this occasion the company CEO Rajesh K Surana said "I would like to thank all the employees, channel partners and stakeholders of LafargeHolcim Bangladesh family for their remarkable attitude as we navigate through challenging times due to increased cost of freight and raw materials globally.

"I am extremely proud of how my team came up with innovative ideas to address the challenges. With continuous emphasis on Agility, Cost and Innovation, we demonstrated strong performance in the second quarter of 2022, setting a solid foundation for rest of the year."



