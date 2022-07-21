Video
France to launch buy-out of power giant EDF

Published : Thursday, 21 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 197

PARIS, July 20: The French government on Tuesday outlined its plans to take full control of EDF, the highly indebted power utility that is to spearhead efforts to relaunch the country's nuclear industry.
The offer to minority shareholders will be priced at 12 euros per share, meaning the operation to fully nationalise the group will cost 9.7 billion euros ($9.9 billion), the finance ministry said.
The electricity provider is currently 84-percent owned by the state, with institutional and retail investors holding 15 percent and staff one percent.
EDF's finances have been weighed down by declining output from France's ageing nuclear power stations, which it manages, and the state-imposed policy to sell energy at below cost to consumers in an effort to help them pay their energy bills.
The energy crisis triggered by Russia's war in Ukraine has added to EDF's acute difficulties, and to the urgency of ensuring France's energy security.
President Emmanuel Macron's government plans to launch the buyout in September, which gives it time to set aside funds for the cost in a mini-budget in the autumn.
The finance ministry gave end-October as a likely date for completion.
The supplementary budget will, however, be subject to approval by parliament, where Macron's party and its allies lost their majority in parliamentary elections last month.
The state's complete takeover of EDF, first announced on July 6, "will give EDF the means to implement the new nuclear power plant programme the president has asked for and the roll out of renewable energy in France", Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said.
The public tender offer is the simplest way to take back full control of EDF, analysts said, without the need for full legal nationalisation -- of which there has been none in France since 1981.
Earlier this year, Macron called for a "renaissance" of the country's nuclear industry, saying he wanted up to 14 new reactors to power the country's transition away from fossil fuels.
He also announced that he would seek to extend the lives of all existing French nuclear plants where it was safe to do so.
Currently over half of France's 56 nuclear reactors are idle, either for maintenance or corrosion problems linked to ageing.
Analysts say the government does not expect private investors to help raise the enormous sums needed to renovate and re-launch the nuclear industry, making full nationalisation the best choice.    -AFP


