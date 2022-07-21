Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 21 July, 2022, 9:49 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Pictures shot by 14 BD photographers win int’l awards

Published : Thursday, 21 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 210
Business Desk

vivo, the global technology company recently organized an award ceremony, "vivo 2nd Global Photography Contest" to celebrate the success of the participants of the vivo X80 5G photography competition.
The brand launched their flagship smartphone, equivalent to a professional DSLR camera owing to the most advanced camera technology, X80 5G in Bangladesh, says a press release.
It features best-in-class camera features, powered by ZEISS, a pioneer in optics and lenses. X80 is also the first smartphone to include a dual chipset, including vivo's self-developed V1+ imaging chipset.
The competition was conducted between 6th June to 23rd June globally and invited photography enthusiasts to participate and showcase their skills. Participants from regions including South Asia, Middle East, India, and Southeast Asia shared their entries and actively participated in the event.
Nasim Reza from Bangladesh has won the 'best photography award' under the 'Popularity' category.  Her submission captured by vivo X80 is a beautiful shot of the Sheikh Hasina Software Technology Park building highlighting the intricacies of the infrastructure.  
Her entry for the contest received 20,000 likes within the shortest duration after being uploaded on vivo's website. In this category, Mutakabbir Raj from Bangladesh and Ajay from India have secured the second and the third position respectively. In the 'Popularity' category, of the 70 winners, 10 winners hailing from Bangladesh received a vivo Wireless Sport Lite.  
In the 'X Talent' category, a total of 8 winners received the awards, of which one of the winners, Mahdi Hasan represented Bangladesh. The winners of this category received a vivo X80 5G smartphone. A total of 3 of the 12 winners of 'The Best Shot' category, namely, Nazmus Sanim, Asif Khan and Mamun Akon were rooted from Bangladesh and received a vivo X80 Pro smartphone for their showcase of work in the contest.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
EBL wins Asiamoney's Best Domestic Bank award
FSIBL holds foundation course for newly recruited officers
UK inflation hits new 40-year high
Russia is China’s top oil supplier for 2nd month
EU says turn down heat in case of Russian gas shutoff
DBCCI re-elects Anwar Shawkat Afser as President
EU moves to unblock Russian bank funds to boost food trade
Airbus tails Boeing in Farnborough jet orders tussle


Latest News
Russia expands Ukraine war goals as fighting toll mounts
Europe on tenterhooks over return of Russian gas to Germany
Technician electrocuted at secretariat
Bangladesh makes key progress in combating human trafficking: Report
FM calls on Malaysian PM
Quader says BNP getting perplexed seeing mega projects’ implementation
HC wants to know ACC’s steps after protest against ‘railway mismanagement’
Inflation is much lower in Bangladesh than many countries: Hasan
2 killed, 12 injured in Rangpur road mishap
70 more Dengue patients hospitalised in last 24 hrs
Most Read News
Putin: West must remove restrictions on Russian grain exports
Sri Lankan parliament begins voting for new president
Bangladesh won’t be Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka parliament to vote for new president
Farmer electrocuted in Bogura
Flashfloods damage crops worth Tk 127cr in Kurigram
Ranil Wickremesinghe elected as Sri Lanka's new president
City experiences area-wise load-shedding for first time
Human trafficking - national and a global issue
Global warming and the changing environment
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft