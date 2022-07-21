Pictures shot by 14 BD photographers win int’l awards

vivo, the global technology company recently organized an award ceremony, "vivo 2nd Global Photography Contest" to celebrate the success of the participants of the vivo X80 5G photography competition.

The brand launched their flagship smartphone, equivalent to a professional DSLR camera owing to the most advanced camera technology, X80 5G in Bangladesh, says a press release.

It features best-in-class camera features, powered by ZEISS, a pioneer in optics and lenses. X80 is also the first smartphone to include a dual chipset, including vivo's self-developed V1+ imaging chipset.

The competition was conducted between 6th June to 23rd June globally and invited photography enthusiasts to participate and showcase their skills. Participants from regions including South Asia, Middle East, India, and Southeast Asia shared their entries and actively participated in the event.

Nasim Reza from Bangladesh has won the 'best photography award' under the 'Popularity' category. Her submission captured by vivo X80 is a beautiful shot of the Sheikh Hasina Software Technology Park building highlighting the intricacies of the infrastructure.

Her entry for the contest received 20,000 likes within the shortest duration after being uploaded on vivo's website. In this category, Mutakabbir Raj from Bangladesh and Ajay from India have secured the second and the third position respectively. In the 'Popularity' category, of the 70 winners, 10 winners hailing from Bangladesh received a vivo Wireless Sport Lite.

In the 'X Talent' category, a total of 8 winners received the awards, of which one of the winners, Mahdi Hasan represented Bangladesh. The winners of this category received a vivo X80 5G smartphone. A total of 3 of the 12 winners of 'The Best Shot' category, namely, Nazmus Sanim, Asif Khan and Mamun Akon were rooted from Bangladesh and received a vivo X80 Pro smartphone for their showcase of work in the contest.





