Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 21 July, 2022, 9:49 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Asian stock markets rally on tech bounce, earnings hope

Published : Thursday, 21 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 205

Asian stock markets rally on tech bounce, earnings hope

Asian stock markets rally on tech bounce, earnings hope

HONG KONG, July 20: Equities piled higher Wednesday following a surge on Wall Street, as investors grow hopeful in the ongoing earnings season, while sentiment was also boosted by news that Russian gas flows to Europe will not be cut off.
Markets also reacted positively to a report saying China will fine ride-hailing giant Didi $1 billion but bring an end to its year-long probe, reinforcing optimism that a long-running tech crackdown is nearing an end.
After a hefty drop Monday, all three main indexes on Wall Street posted solid gains Tuesday as companies' earnings soothed concerns about the impact on their bottom lines from soaring inflation and rising interest rates.
Analysts said that with many investors having priced in a weak reporting season, above-forecast readings were giving a lift to stocks.
While several firms -- such as Apple and Johnson & Johnson -- have indicated they have concerns about the outlook, there is a feeling that the sell-off across markets could be reaching a bottom.
And some commentators have suggested the second half could see a healthy rally.
"Stocks have been beaten down," said Kristina Hooper, a strategist at Invesco.
"That doesn't mean we won't see more downside for some stock markets around the world, especially given that earnings expectations are likely to be adjusted downward. But I believe we are far closer to the bottom than the top."
A surge in tech giants helped the Nasdaq jump more than three percent while the Dow and S&P 500 climbed more than two percent.
And the positive vibes flowed through to Asia, where Hong Kong was among the best performers thanks to big advances in the city's tech titans, including Alibaba and Tencent.
Traders there were given a much-needed lift by a Wall Street Journal report saying Beijing is expected to hit Didi Global with the billion dollar fine before bringing the curtain down on a long-running investigation.
The firm will then be able to restart its key apps and add customers again, while also being allowed to resume its stalled Hong Kong listing.
The report was music to the ears of investors who have been battered by a regulation clampdown on the tech industry and a range of other sectors including private education. The Hong Kong tech index rose more than two percent Tuesday.
Elsewhere, Tokyo, Shanghai, Sydney, Seoul, Singapore, Mumbai, Taipei, Bangkok, Jakarta and Wellington also rallied.
London rose as data showed UK inflation hit a new 40-year high of 9.4 percent in June, putting further pressure on the Bank of England to ramp up borrowing costs.
Paris and Frankfurt were also up in early trade.
All eyes are now on the European Central Bank's policy decision Thursday, where it is expected to announce its first rate hike in more than a decade as it looks to rein in soaring inflation.
Officials have their work cut out for them as they must also try not to drive a stake through the eurozone economy, which has also been hammered by an energy crisis.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
EBL wins Asiamoney's Best Domestic Bank award
FSIBL holds foundation course for newly recruited officers
UK inflation hits new 40-year high
Russia is China’s top oil supplier for 2nd month
EU says turn down heat in case of Russian gas shutoff
DBCCI re-elects Anwar Shawkat Afser as President
EU moves to unblock Russian bank funds to boost food trade
Airbus tails Boeing in Farnborough jet orders tussle


Latest News
Russia expands Ukraine war goals as fighting toll mounts
Europe on tenterhooks over return of Russian gas to Germany
Technician electrocuted at secretariat
Bangladesh makes key progress in combating human trafficking: Report
FM calls on Malaysian PM
Quader says BNP getting perplexed seeing mega projects’ implementation
HC wants to know ACC’s steps after protest against ‘railway mismanagement’
Inflation is much lower in Bangladesh than many countries: Hasan
2 killed, 12 injured in Rangpur road mishap
70 more Dengue patients hospitalised in last 24 hrs
Most Read News
Putin: West must remove restrictions on Russian grain exports
Sri Lankan parliament begins voting for new president
Bangladesh won’t be Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka parliament to vote for new president
Farmer electrocuted in Bogura
Flashfloods damage crops worth Tk 127cr in Kurigram
Ranil Wickremesinghe elected as Sri Lanka's new president
City experiences area-wise load-shedding for first time
Human trafficking - national and a global issue
Global warming and the changing environment
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft