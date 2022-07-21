

Asian stock markets rally on tech bounce, earnings hope

Markets also reacted positively to a report saying China will fine ride-hailing giant Didi $1 billion but bring an end to its year-long probe, reinforcing optimism that a long-running tech crackdown is nearing an end.

After a hefty drop Monday, all three main indexes on Wall Street posted solid gains Tuesday as companies' earnings soothed concerns about the impact on their bottom lines from soaring inflation and rising interest rates.

Analysts said that with many investors having priced in a weak reporting season, above-forecast readings were giving a lift to stocks.

While several firms -- such as Apple and Johnson & Johnson -- have indicated they have concerns about the outlook, there is a feeling that the sell-off across markets could be reaching a bottom.

And some commentators have suggested the second half could see a healthy rally.

"Stocks have been beaten down," said Kristina Hooper, a strategist at Invesco.

"That doesn't mean we won't see more downside for some stock markets around the world, especially given that earnings expectations are likely to be adjusted downward. But I believe we are far closer to the bottom than the top."

A surge in tech giants helped the Nasdaq jump more than three percent while the Dow and S&P 500 climbed more than two percent.

And the positive vibes flowed through to Asia, where Hong Kong was among the best performers thanks to big advances in the city's tech titans, including Alibaba and Tencent.

Traders there were given a much-needed lift by a Wall Street Journal report saying Beijing is expected to hit Didi Global with the billion dollar fine before bringing the curtain down on a long-running investigation.

The firm will then be able to restart its key apps and add customers again, while also being allowed to resume its stalled Hong Kong listing.

The report was music to the ears of investors who have been battered by a regulation clampdown on the tech industry and a range of other sectors including private education. The Hong Kong tech index rose more than two percent Tuesday.

Elsewhere, Tokyo, Shanghai, Sydney, Seoul, Singapore, Mumbai, Taipei, Bangkok, Jakarta and Wellington also rallied.

London rose as data showed UK inflation hit a new 40-year high of 9.4 percent in June, putting further pressure on the Bank of England to ramp up borrowing costs.

Paris and Frankfurt were also up in early trade.

All eyes are now on the European Central Bank's policy decision Thursday, where it is expected to announce its first rate hike in more than a decade as it looks to rein in soaring inflation.

Officials have their work cut out for them as they must also try not to drive a stake through the eurozone economy, which has also been hammered by an energy crisis. -AFP



