Thursday, 21 July, 2022, 9:49 AM
Home Business

Bankers hail BB for empowering bank boards for loan rescheduling

Published : Thursday, 21 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 203
Business Correspondent

The Bangladesh Association of Banks (BAB) - a body of private bank entrepreneurs and directors hailed Bangladesh Bank for handing over power of loan rescheduling to the board of directors of commercial banks.
Chairman of BAB, Nazrul Islam Mazumder said this after a courtesy call on Bangladesh Bank's new governor Abdur Rauf Talukder on Wednesday.
The BAB Chairman said the decision to hand over loan rescheduling power to the bank is a landmark decision. This is useful and realistic decisions. As a result of taking this decision, everyone will be blessed. "We applaud this landmark decision," he said.
As a result of this every bank will control its loans and rescheduling from now on. "It will reduce our effort a lot", he said and added that the performance and recovery of the bank will also increase a lot.
As a result of this notification of Bangladesh Bank, the responsibility of banks to run its own portfolios will increase. Those who violate the law can be brought under the ambit of punishment.'
He said banks chairmen have come to exchange greetings with the new governor. No demands or crisis were discussed.
Earlier on Monday the central bank issued a fresh circular which empowers banks to reschedule their clients' loans on the basis of bank-client relationships. Before issuing new circular banks were supposed to get Bangladesh Bank's permission for rescheduling loans.
Under the new policy time limit for first-and second- time rescheduling of term loans has been extended to six-eight years including grace period instead of previous nine to 24 months.
It explains in case of continuous demand rescheduling has been fixed up to 5-7 years, including grace period, from 6-18 months.
On the other hand the borrowers are allowed to get their classified loans rescheduled for a fourth time instead of three times earlier for the sake of recovery of the bad loans.
Timeline for third-and fourth-time rescheduling of all types of loans is reduced by one year from the maximum timeframe set by the BB.
"We've relaxed the policy to facilitate country's overall business activities considering the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war as well as the Covid-19 pandemic," the BB official said.
Under new policy the banks can now approve or settle the cases of loan rescheduling without central bank's approval. Board and executive committee can decide loans rescheduling and restructuring on the basis of bank-client relationship.
However, time limit for the rescheduling of agriculture loans and micro-credit has been re-fixed at maximum three years instead of maximum two years.
As per fresh provisions, the down-payment amount for the first- time and second-time rescheduling of a term loans has been cut down to minimum 2.5-4.5 per cent from 15-50 per cent previously of the overdue installments or 5.0-7.00 per cent of the total outstanding amount of a loan, whichever is less.


