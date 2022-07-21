ICSB gets new Secretary and CEO



Md. Zakir Hossain

Prior to that, he was Registrar (Additional Secretary) of Registrar of Joint Stock Companies and Firms (RJSC), says a press release.

He is a member of Bangladesh Civil Service 1984 batch and now having 34 years of service experience in Government Process, Business improvement, Power and Energy, Financial Management, Health related initiatives.





Md. Zakir Hossain has joined the Institute of Chartered Secretaries of Bangladesh (ICSB) as the Secretary and Chief Executive Officer (CEO).Prior to that, he was Registrar (Additional Secretary) of Registrar of Joint Stock Companies and Firms (RJSC), says a press release.He is a member of Bangladesh Civil Service 1984 batch and now having 34 years of service experience in Government Process, Business improvement, Power and Energy, Financial Management, Health related initiatives.