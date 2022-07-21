

FBCCI eyes to hit $1.3 billion untapped African market

Former Minister for Commerce, Trade and Industry of Eswatini Senator Manqoba Khumalo now on a visit to Bangladesh with a business delegation claimed it as he called for strengthening business relations of his country with Bangladesh.

The delegation met with FBCCI leaders on Tuesday.

Eswatini may act as a gateway to the African continent, the minister said and his country as a member of Southern African Development Community (SADC) and Southern African Customs Union (SACU). Establishing business and investment relations with Eswatini would thus provide favorable market access to regional blocs in Africa, the minister noted.

Highlighting Tax- and Duty-Free facilities and other incentives for foreign investors, Senator Manqoba Khumalo informed that China and India are the two major exporters to Eswatini, while his government would like to see Bangladesh as another important trade and investment partner.

Bangladesh may treat Eswatini as a potential market for exporting readymade garments, agro products, ICT and electronic products in particular. The African country is interested in joint ventures as well.

Eswatini's funding and Bangladesh's Technology and Experiences could be applied in pharmaceutical industry, Bio-tech, Contract farming and ICT, Senator Manqoba Khumalo further informed. Although from a country that.

Earlier, FBCCI Senior Vice President and Acting President Mostofa Azad Chowdhury Babu proposed, signing a MoU between FBCCI and the counterpart of Eswatini to bolster bilateral trade and investment.

Bangladeshi people now have to process visas from Malaysia, therefore, the acting President called for setting up the High Commission in Dhaka to facilitate more business.

At the same time, Mostofa Azad Chowdhury Babu suggested arranging B2B meetings, webinars, and exchange of the delegation to take the bilateral trade to a newer height.

UNB adds: Vice President Md. Amin Helaly assured to provide all kinds of support from FBCCI to increase bilateral trade. Earlier in the meeting, the potentials of electronic products assembling and mutual tourism development were discussed.

Under Secretary of Ministry of Commerce for Industry and Trade Cebile Amanda Nhlabatsi, MSME Director MlulekiSakhile Dlamini, Senior Executive Manager of Eswatini Investment Promotion Authority Dr.Khanyisiie Dlamini and representatives from Bangladeshi Business Community in Eswatini Mohammed Asraful Alam Chowdhury, Badruzzaman Chowdhury, Badral Alam Chowdhury were present in the meeting.

Among others, FBCCI Director M G R Nasir Majumder, Hafez Harun, Md. Aslam Serniabath, Md. Naser, Abu Hossain Bhuiyan (Ranu), Mohammad Ali Khokon, Advisor Manzur Ahmed, Brigadier General (Retired) Abu Nayeem Md. Shahidullah and FBCCI Secretary General Mohammad Mahfuzul Hoque were present.















