Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 21 July, 2022, 9:48 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

DreamStart Labs, BRAC Bank to reach unbanked women in BD

Published : Thursday, 21 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 246
Business Correspondent

DreamStart Labs, a FinTech for emerging markets, and BRAC Bank, a commercial bank in Bangladesh, announced they have entered into an agreement to provide digital financial services to unbanked women in Bangladesh.
Under terms of the agreement, BRAC Bank will use technology from DreamStart Labs to help women in rural communities' access affordable small business loans, said IBS Intelligence.
UK-headquartered IBS Intelligence (IBSi) is the world's only pure-play Financial Technology focused research, advisory, and news analysis firm, with a 30-year track record and clients globally. We take pride in covering 400+ technology vendors globally - the largest by any analyst firm in this space.
With a population of 168 million, Bangladesh is the eighth largest market in the world, with the world's second fastest growing economy. According to the World Bank, nearly half of all adults in Bangladesh remain unbanked with little or no access to formal financial services.
"DreamStart Labs offers market-leading innovation from Silicon Valley to help unbanked women break the cycle of poverty," said Syed Abdul Momen, Deputy Managing Director & Head of SME Banking for BRAC Bank. "BRAC Bank is pleased to partner with DreamStart Labs for this important initiative."
Through this alliance, unbanked women in Bangladesh will use the DreamSave app from DreamStart Labs to create informal community savings groups. As members use DreamSave, the technology will generate data-driven credit scores that make it easy for The Bank and its microfinance institution (MFI) partners to offer digital financial services with greater security, transparency, and efficiency. Use of the DreamSave app will facilitate BRAC Bank's expansion of its MFI business portfolio in Bangladesh.
Under this partnership, the Bangladesh-based Bank and DreamStart Labs will begin by expanding use of the DreamSave app with savings groups under the USAID-funded Nobo Jatra project, implemented by World Vision in southwest Bangladesh.
"BRAC Bank is the market leader in banking solutions for underserved entrepreneurs," said Wes Wasson, CEO of DreamStart Labs. "DreamStart Labs is delighted to work with BRAC Bank to bring our innovative technology to unbanked women in Bangladesh.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
EBL wins Asiamoney's Best Domestic Bank award
FSIBL holds foundation course for newly recruited officers
UK inflation hits new 40-year high
Russia is China’s top oil supplier for 2nd month
EU says turn down heat in case of Russian gas shutoff
DBCCI re-elects Anwar Shawkat Afser as President
EU moves to unblock Russian bank funds to boost food trade
Airbus tails Boeing in Farnborough jet orders tussle


Latest News
Russia expands Ukraine war goals as fighting toll mounts
Europe on tenterhooks over return of Russian gas to Germany
Technician electrocuted at secretariat
Bangladesh makes key progress in combating human trafficking: Report
FM calls on Malaysian PM
Quader says BNP getting perplexed seeing mega projects’ implementation
HC wants to know ACC’s steps after protest against ‘railway mismanagement’
Inflation is much lower in Bangladesh than many countries: Hasan
2 killed, 12 injured in Rangpur road mishap
70 more Dengue patients hospitalised in last 24 hrs
Most Read News
Putin: West must remove restrictions on Russian grain exports
Sri Lankan parliament begins voting for new president
Bangladesh won’t be Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka parliament to vote for new president
Farmer electrocuted in Bogura
Flashfloods damage crops worth Tk 127cr in Kurigram
Ranil Wickremesinghe elected as Sri Lanka's new president
City experiences area-wise load-shedding for first time
Human trafficking - national and a global issue
Global warming and the changing environment
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft