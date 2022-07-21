Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 21 July, 2022, 9:48 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BB extends time for import bill payment to 360 days

Published : Thursday, 21 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 229
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh Bank is a circular on Wednesday extended the time period of payment against Usance Paid At Sight (UPAS) LC or deferred Letter of Credit (LC) to 360 days from existing 180 days as the dollar crisis deepens
The central bank acted in response to demand of Bangladesh Textile Mills Association (BTMA) in which the industry owners on February 06 this year urged the central bank to extend the time line for repayment.
The time limit of payment for industrial raw materials under the deferred LC is 180 days so far, but it was facing difficulty to repay due to current dollar crisis, BTMA said in a statement Tuesday. BTMA president Mohammad Ali Khokon had therefore requested the central bank to extend the time of payment to 360 days from 180 days, according to the statement.
Khokon also requested the newly appointed central bank governor Abdur Rouf Talukder, to fix the timeline to two years for making payment of capital machinery under UPAS LC.
The central bank governor had said on that occasion that a circular will be published soon by the on increasing the time limit for raw materials.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
EBL wins Asiamoney's Best Domestic Bank award
FSIBL holds foundation course for newly recruited officers
UK inflation hits new 40-year high
Russia is China’s top oil supplier for 2nd month
EU says turn down heat in case of Russian gas shutoff
DBCCI re-elects Anwar Shawkat Afser as President
EU moves to unblock Russian bank funds to boost food trade
Airbus tails Boeing in Farnborough jet orders tussle


Latest News
Russia expands Ukraine war goals as fighting toll mounts
Europe on tenterhooks over return of Russian gas to Germany
Technician electrocuted at secretariat
Bangladesh makes key progress in combating human trafficking: Report
FM calls on Malaysian PM
Quader says BNP getting perplexed seeing mega projects’ implementation
HC wants to know ACC’s steps after protest against ‘railway mismanagement’
Inflation is much lower in Bangladesh than many countries: Hasan
2 killed, 12 injured in Rangpur road mishap
70 more Dengue patients hospitalised in last 24 hrs
Most Read News
Putin: West must remove restrictions on Russian grain exports
Sri Lankan parliament begins voting for new president
Bangladesh won’t be Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka parliament to vote for new president
Farmer electrocuted in Bogura
Flashfloods damage crops worth Tk 127cr in Kurigram
Ranil Wickremesinghe elected as Sri Lanka's new president
City experiences area-wise load-shedding for first time
Human trafficking - national and a global issue
Global warming and the changing environment
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft