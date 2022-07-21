BB extends time for import bill payment to 360 days

Bangladesh Bank is a circular on Wednesday extended the time period of payment against Usance Paid At Sight (UPAS) LC or deferred Letter of Credit (LC) to 360 days from existing 180 days as the dollar crisis deepens

The central bank acted in response to demand of Bangladesh Textile Mills Association (BTMA) in which the industry owners on February 06 this year urged the central bank to extend the time line for repayment.

The time limit of payment for industrial raw materials under the deferred LC is 180 days so far, but it was facing difficulty to repay due to current dollar crisis, BTMA said in a statement Tuesday. BTMA president Mohammad Ali Khokon had therefore requested the central bank to extend the time of payment to 360 days from 180 days, according to the statement.

Khokon also requested the newly appointed central bank governor Abdur Rouf Talukder, to fix the timeline to two years for making payment of capital machinery under UPAS LC.

The central bank governor had said on that occasion that a circular will be published soon by the on increasing the time limit for raw materials.



