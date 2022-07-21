Video
Stocks extend losing streak for 7th running session

Published : Thursday, 21 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 218
Business Correspondent

Stocks fell for the seventh consecutive day on Wednesday as the dominant small investors worried of economic uncertainty continued to sell off their shares pulling down indices on both the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE).
DSEX, the prime index of the DSE fell by 14.39 points or 0.23 per cent to 61.38, shedding more than 227 points in the past seven days.
The DS30 index, comprising blue chips, also lost 7.15 points to 2,206 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) lost 1.80 points to 1,346 at the close of the trading.
Turnover on the DSE however, jumped 108 per cent to Tk 6.65 billion, up from the previous day's 16-month lowest turnover of Tk 3.19 billion.
Out of 381 issues traded, 218 declined, 110 advanced and 53 remained unchanged.
The CSE with the CSE All Share Price Index (CASPI) losing 36 points to settle at 18,030 and the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) lost 22 points to close at 10,801.
Of the issues traded, 185 declined, 69 advanced and 33 issues remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city's bourse traded 6.85 million shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value worth Tk 164 million.


