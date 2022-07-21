Video
Australia axe C’wealth Games swimmer for 'use of medication'

Published : Thursday, 21 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29

SYDNEY, JULY 20: Commonwealth Games medal hope Isaac Cooper was on Wednesday axed from Australia's swim team and sent home over "wellbeing challenges, including the use of medication".
The fast-emerging 18-year-old had been favoured to make the podium in the 50m and 100m backstroke events at the Games in Birmingham starting next week.
He finished eighth in the 50m backstroke at the recent world championships in Budapest and was part of Australia's silver-medal winning mixed medley relay team.
But Swimming Australia said he was on his way home from their training camp in France "following some wellbeing challenges, including the use of medication".
"He has acknowledged his mistakes and accepted the consequences, and Swimming Australia will continue to support him as he addresses these challenges," the governing body said in a statement.
A decade ago, Australian swim team members were embroiled in scandal after some took the sleeping tablet Stilnox, a sedative-hypnotic drug used to treat insomnia, at a bonding session ahead of the London Olympics.
The incident was investigated by the Australian Olympic Committee because it had banned team members, regardless of their discipline, from using the drug.
It culminated with the entire 4x100m men's relay squad James Magnussen, Tommaso D'Orsogna, Cameron McEvoy, Eamon Sullivan, Matt Targett and James Roberts being fined and handed deferred suspensions.    -AFP



