Dos Santos dethrones Warholm, Wightman shocks Ingebrigtsen



Brazil's Alison Dos Santos celebrates after winning the men's 400m hurdles final during the World Athletics Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon on July 19, 2022. photo: AFP

Warholm may have been behind one of the most iconic moments in Olympic history when he smashed the 29-year-old world record to win the 400m hurdles at the Tokyo Games in a time of 45.94sec.

But the 26-year-old came to Eugene on the back of a hamstring injury which ultimately put paid to his medal attempt here.

Instead, Dos Santos ran the third fastest time of all time and a championship record of 46.29sec to win gold ahead of Americans Rai Benjamin and Trevor Bassitt.

"It's pretty awesome to win the world title on this track. I didn't care about the time because this is the first time I win a world title," said Dos Santos.

Warholm led coming into the home straight but seized up badly and eventually came in seventh (48.42), breaking a winning streak of 22 races, including 18 finals, dating back to September 2018.

"It was a very tough race," Warholm said. "I had an injury but to me it's always your fight and giving your all and leaving it all on the track.

"I felt I did that. I hope looking back I'll feel proud of that even though I prefer to take a medal."

Whilst everyone knew Warholm was coming back from injury, serious hopes were pinned on Olympic champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen in the men's 1500m.

But Wightman had not read the script, playing the Norwegian at his own game by kicking with 200 metres to run and holding his form through to the line.

Wightman sealed victory in 3min 29.23sec, Ingebrigtsen taking silver in 3:29.47, with Spaniard Mohamed Katir claiming bronze (3:29.90).

In a bizarre twist, Wightman's father Geoff is in Eugene doing the in-stadium commentary. Geoff, also his son's coach, was reduced to a cracked voice as he announced to Hayward Field: "That's my son and he's world champion."

"For him to be part of my journey to get to this point, and actually part of the the actual race itself is so unique," Wightman said of his father.

"I talked to him and he's very happy. I'm glad he showed some emotion." Following on from Norway's Olympic gold medallists in failing to nail a world title was 2019 champion Daniel Stahl, the Swede eventually finishing fourth in the discus. -AFP











