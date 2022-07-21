Serena, Djokovic named in Cincinnati draws: Organizers

LOS ANGELES, JULY 20: Serena Williams will play in next month's Cincinnati Open WTA tournament as she builds towards a possible US Open appearance, organizers said Tuesday.

The 23-time Grand Slam singles champion, who last week was named in the field for next month's Canadian Open, joins a star-studded field for the hardcourt tournament.

Williams, winner of the tournament in 2014 and 2015, entered the tournament using her protected ranking.

The former world number one -- who played her first singles match in a year during a first round defeat at Wimbledon last month -- is stepping up her comeback ahead of the US Open next month.

Joining her in the field for the August 13-21 tournament in Cincinnati will be world number one Iga Swiatek and former champions including Victoria Azarenka, Madison Keys, Garbine Muguruza and Karolina Pliskova. -AFP











