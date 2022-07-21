Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 21 July, 2022, 9:47 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Bayern sign 'top target' de Ligt from Juventus

Published : Thursday, 21 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 190

BERLIN, JULY 20: Bayern Munich announced the signing of Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt on a five-year deal on Tuesday with the Dutch international expected to become "a mainstay" as the German champions embark on the post Robert Lewandowski era.
"Matthijs de Ligt was a top target for us. With signings like this, the big aims that we have are achievable. The future face of our team is increasingly taking shape," said Bayern president Herbert Heiner.
Juventus say securing the Dutch central defender has cost Bayern 67 million euros with 10 million in bonuses ($78 million in total).
It constitutes the second biggest transfer deal in Bayern's history after the 80 million required to capture another defender, Lucas Hernandez, in 2019.
Bayern will use the proceeds from the transfer of Polish striker Lewandowski to Barcelona, estimated at more than 45 million euros, to help finance the move.
"This transfer is an important building block in the overall concept that we're gradually putting into place. De Ligt should become a mainstay at FC Bayern" added Hainer.
His arrival follows that of Sadio Mane from Liverpool, and Ajax duo Ryan Gravenberch and Noussair Mazraoui at a combined cost estimated by German media of 120 million as Bayern dig deep in their pockets to invest in their future.
De Ligt joined the Ajax academy at nine years of age, making his debut for the record Dutch champions at 17.
He became their youngest ever captain and in 2019, after 117 appearances (13 goals) and the league and cup double, he moved to Juventus for 85 million.
Alongside the likes of Frenkie de Jong, Donny van de Beek and Hakim Ziyech, De Ligt lifted Ajax to within seconds of the 2019 Champions League final.
A goal in the sixth minute of injury time in that 2019 semi-final saw Tottenham dash that dream.
His time with Juve earned him more silverware, with a Serie A title, an Italian cup and Super Cup.
On the international stage he was the Netherlands' youngest debutant since 1945, and has gone on to earn 38 caps for his national side, scoring twice.
He said he had been won over by Bayern's sales pitch.
"I felt the genuine appreciation from the sporting management, the coach and the board right from the start, which convinced me," he told a press statement issued by the buying club.
"On top of that, FC Bayern is a brilliantly run club with big aims. I'm very glad that I'm now becoming part of the FC Bayern story."
Bayern chief executive Oliver Kahn suggested that as good a player as De Ligt is, his character could also prove to be enormously beneficial to Bayern.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Australia axe C’wealth Games swimmer for 'use of medication'
Dos Santos dethrones Warholm, Wightman shocks Ingebrigtsen
Serena, Djokovic named in Cincinnati draws: Organizers
Bayern sign 'top target' de Ligt from Juventus
Mane and Salah renew rivalry with top African award up for grabs
Barca thrash Beckham's Miami 6-0 in friendly
National Archery Ranking Open tournament today
Van der Dussen stars as Proteas deny Stokes a farewell ODI win


Latest News
Russia expands Ukraine war goals as fighting toll mounts
Europe on tenterhooks over return of Russian gas to Germany
Technician electrocuted at secretariat
Bangladesh makes key progress in combating human trafficking: Report
FM calls on Malaysian PM
Quader says BNP getting perplexed seeing mega projects’ implementation
HC wants to know ACC’s steps after protest against ‘railway mismanagement’
Inflation is much lower in Bangladesh than many countries: Hasan
2 killed, 12 injured in Rangpur road mishap
70 more Dengue patients hospitalised in last 24 hrs
Most Read News
Putin: West must remove restrictions on Russian grain exports
Sri Lankan parliament begins voting for new president
Bangladesh won’t be Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka parliament to vote for new president
Farmer electrocuted in Bogura
Flashfloods damage crops worth Tk 127cr in Kurigram
Ranil Wickremesinghe elected as Sri Lanka's new president
City experiences area-wise load-shedding for first time
Human trafficking - national and a global issue
Global warming and the changing environment
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft