Thursday, 21 July, 2022, 9:47 AM
National Archery Ranking Open tournament today

Published : Thursday, 21 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 204

National Ranking Open Tournament-3 will be held today (Thursday) at Shaheed Ahsan Ullah Master Stadium in Tongi.
Sixty one men's and women's archers will compete for the ranking in the recurve and compound division. The daylong tournament will be held only in a single event, organised by Bangladesh Archery Federation (BAF).
The first place finishers of recurve men's and women's and compound men's and women's events respectively will get Taka 7,000 in monthly incentive while the second place finishers will get Taka 5,000.
The ranking round matches begin from 9 am while the final round matches will be held at 2 pm.
The first and second place finishers of the National Ranking Open tournament have already been receiving the monthly incentive.
Mentionable, the federation has a plan to organise one more National Ranking
Open tournament this year as part of its
continuation.     -BSS


