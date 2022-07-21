Uttar Baridhara sticks Ctg Abahani 2-2

Low-powered Uttar Baridhara had forced Chittagong Abahani in a 2-2 tie in the soon-ending Bangladesh Premier League on Wednesday at Shaheed Birshreshtha Flt Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium in Munshiganj.

The port city team went ahead in the 10th minute of the match with a goal of Sakhawat and doubled the lead with Arifur netted one goal in the 37th minute. But the Uttar Baridhara boys recovered in the second half. Their foreign recruit Fazilov reduced one goal by scoring in the 50th minute while Arif scored in the 78th minute to level the margin. None were able to score any more till the long whistle.

Now, there are three matches today (Thursday) at 4:00 pm at different venues.

Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra will face Mohammedan Sporting Club at Sheikh Fazlul Haque Moni Stadium in Gopalganj while Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra will meet Bangladesh Police Football Club at Bashundhara and Old Dhaka's Rahmatganj Muslim Friends Society is set to take on Swadhinata Krira Sangha in Rajshahi.

It is to be noted that three clubs including Uttar Baridhara, Swadhinata KS and Muktijoddha SKC are in danger of relegation from the top league this season. The trio has 14, 12 and nine points in that order. Among These, Uttar Baridhara played 20 matches while the rest played 19 matches.

It's really heartbreaking to see a team like Muktijoddha struggling to survive the league. Once the all-red jerseys were one of the powerhouses of the Bangladesh Premier League and even title sponsors of the B-League. The fans expect that the concerned authority will take necessary actions for the betterment of the club.











