Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 21 July, 2022, 9:46 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Pakistan break Galle record to beat Sri Lanka

Published : Thursday, 21 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 237

Pakistan�s Abdullah Shafique (R) celebrates after Pakistan won by 4 wickets at the end of the final day of play of the first cricket Test match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan at the Galle International Cricket Stadium in Galle on July 20, 2022. photo: AFP

Pakistan�s Abdullah Shafique (R) celebrates after Pakistan won by 4 wickets at the end of the final day of play of the first cricket Test match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan at the Galle International Cricket Stadium in Galle on July 20, 2022. photo: AFP

GALLE, JULY 20: Abdullah Shafique hit an epic 160 to anchor Pakistan's record chase of 342 at Galle as the tourists won a thrilling opening Test against Sri Lanka on Wednesday.
The opener capped his marathon display with the winning runs in the final session on day five, jumping for joy and pumping his fist as Pakistan triumphed by four wickets for a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.
Left-arm spinner Prabath Jayasuriya took a match haul of nine wickets but his efforts were in vain as the visitors battled past the previous best chase in Galle of 268 by Sri Lanka against New Zealand in 2019.
The 22-year-old Shafique excelled with his second Test ton. He built crucial partnerships including a 101-run third-wicket stand with skipper Babar Azam, who made 55 after his 119 in the first innings on a tricky pitch to bat on.
"We know how to play spin so we believed," Azam said after the tense win. "When I was batting with Abdullah Shafique we were just trying to build a partnership. He has shown his class."
Shafique, who was named man of the match, said: "It was difficult but with time it was easier. Babar is one of the best in the world. We have learnt so much from him. I enjoyed batting with him in the middle."
The unbeaten Shafique finally combined with Mohammad Nawaz, 19 not out, to take the visitors home after a brief rain interruption halted their charge. The teams had taken early tea before returning for the third session of play.
Shafique survived three dropped catches, on 70, 135 and 151, but deserved his luck and played the anchor's role to perfection as he surpassed his previous Test best of 136 not out.
Pakistan had a few anxious moments after Jayasuriya, who sent back talisman Azam before the close on day four, struck at the stroke of lunch to get debutant Salman Ali Agha out for 12.
Hasan Ali fell for five in the second over of the second session after being promoted up the order to hit out the remaining runs.
Jayasuriya, who took 12 wickets on debut in a series-levelling Test win over Australia last week at the same venue, six in each innings, kept up the pressure but Shafique stood firm.
Pakistan resumed the day on 222-3 and Sri Lanka soon used up their remaining two umpire reviews, with Jayasuriya involved in both calls.
Mohammad Rizwan opened his day's account with a boundary off Ramesh Mendis and kept up his positive intent by taking singles and twos, before he fell lbw to Jayasuriya for 40.
"With the ball we could not support Prabath from the other end. We had to give him more support," skipper Dimuth Karunaratne said of his lead spinner, who toiled for 95.2 overs in the two innings combined.
A review did not save Rizwan, a wicketkeeper-batsman who has come into the two-match series after a successful stint with English county Sussex.
Dinesh Chandimal kept up his blazing form in an unbeaten 94 -- his second successive half-century -- when he ran out of partners in Sri Lanka's second-innings total of 337.
In a match of tail-end fightbacks, Azam hit a defiant century in Pakistan's first innings and batted patiently with the lower order after the visitors slipped to 85-7 on day two.
The second Test starts Sunday, also in Galle, after it was moved from Colombo due to the political unrest in Sri Lanka.     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Australia axe C’wealth Games swimmer for 'use of medication'
Dos Santos dethrones Warholm, Wightman shocks Ingebrigtsen
Serena, Djokovic named in Cincinnati draws: Organizers
Bayern sign 'top target' de Ligt from Juventus
Mane and Salah renew rivalry with top African award up for grabs
Barca thrash Beckham's Miami 6-0 in friendly
National Archery Ranking Open tournament today
Van der Dussen stars as Proteas deny Stokes a farewell ODI win


Latest News
Russia expands Ukraine war goals as fighting toll mounts
Europe on tenterhooks over return of Russian gas to Germany
Technician electrocuted at secretariat
Bangladesh makes key progress in combating human trafficking: Report
FM calls on Malaysian PM
Quader says BNP getting perplexed seeing mega projects’ implementation
HC wants to know ACC’s steps after protest against ‘railway mismanagement’
Inflation is much lower in Bangladesh than many countries: Hasan
2 killed, 12 injured in Rangpur road mishap
70 more Dengue patients hospitalised in last 24 hrs
Most Read News
Putin: West must remove restrictions on Russian grain exports
Sri Lankan parliament begins voting for new president
Bangladesh won’t be Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka parliament to vote for new president
Farmer electrocuted in Bogura
Flashfloods damage crops worth Tk 127cr in Kurigram
Ranil Wickremesinghe elected as Sri Lanka's new president
City experiences area-wise load-shedding for first time
Human trafficking - national and a global issue
Global warming and the changing environment
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft