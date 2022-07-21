Video
Six cricketers, staff return Dhaka from West Indies

Published : Thursday, 21 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 233

A contingent of six including the cricketers and support staff returned to Dhaka on Wednesday afternoon after completing the West Indies tour.
Bangladesh whitewashed West Indies in three-match ODI series before being swept in two-match Test series and losing the three-match T20 series by 2-0 (one game ended in a no result).
Earlier on Tuesday, only two support staff-batting coach Jamie Siddons and physio Bayezidul Islam returned to Dhaka. Siddons however flew to Australia at the same day just after coming back to Bangladesh.
The group of six which landed Dhaka today included the cricketers like Taskin Ahmed and Mehidy Hasan Miraz. Fielding coach Shane McDermott and operations manager Nafis Iqbal were also in this flight along with other two supporting staff.
It is learnt that McDermott will fly to Australia at the early hours of tomorrow to spend a holiday with his family.
Most of the players however will return to Bangladesh today (Thursday). Liton Das, Mahmudullah Riyad, Najmul Hossain, Munim Shahrair, Mosaddek Hossain Saikat, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Taijul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman and Shoriful Islam are expected to be in same flight.
ODI captain Tamim Iqbal will be the lone player who will return to the country later. BCB sources said he will spend some times in London before boarding a flight for Bangladesh.     -BSS


