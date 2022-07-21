Tour commences with T20i series on July 30

Video
Published : Thursday, 21 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Sports Reporter

Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) on Tuesday announced the itinerary for Bangladesh tour of Zimbabwe for three T0i matches and as many ODIs by the end of this month.
The tour will begin with the Twenty20 affairs. The first of the three-match series is slated for July 30 while the next game will take place on the following day. After one day rest, the last and the final game of the series is set for August 2.
All the T20i matches will commence at 5:00pm (BST).
After the T20i series, the two sides will lock horns in ODIs set for August 5, 7 and 10. All of the one-dayers will kick start at 1:30pm (BST).
Harare Sports Club ground will host all the matches of the tour.
Zimbabwe after qualifying for the forthcoming T20i World Cup after a long six years gap, are strongly boost up to bring their glory against Bangladesh while the Tigers after fiasco in Test and T20i against West Indies, turned around in the ODI series and swept hosts cleanly. They are also desperate to get back the right form in T20i cricket before the Asia Cup and the World Cup as both the mega event will be in T20 format.
The BCB are expected to announce the squad for the tour today.


