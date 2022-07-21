IGP asks police force to save electricity

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed on Wednesday directed all the police units to be frugal in power consumption in order to properly comply with government's regulations on power saving in the current context of energy crisis.

The IGP gave this instruction in a meeting held at the police headquarters on Wednesday.

The IGP requested all the police members to follow the call of the Prime Minister, 'I turn off the switch in my room myself'.

He said, for the national interest and welfare of the country, we have to be economical in the use of electricity.

The top official of Bangladesh Police has given order to limit the use of electric lights and AC in all the establishments of Bangladesh Police, including police headquarters. "Ensure maximum use of sunlight during the day," he advised.

Additional IGs of Police Headquarters and other senior police officers were present in the meeting.