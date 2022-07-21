HC wants to know ACC steps regarding protest of DU student

The High Court on Wednesday wanted to know from the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on what steps it has been taken against alleged railway ticket syndicate, mismanagement and corruption in Bangladesh Railway.

The HC bench comprising Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Khizir Hayat raised the issue after the media reports that a Dhaka University student had been protesting for last 13 days at Kamalapur Railway Station demanding an end to irregularities and mismanagement of the Bangladesh Railway.

The HC bench also said that it would look into the matter, if the student seeks remedy from the court against the railway's mismanagement and corruption.

The HC bench wanted to know from the ACC counsel if the ACC is aware of the matter, and if so, what measures it has been taken.

Mohiuddin Rony, a fourth-year student of the Theatre and Performance Studies Department of the University of Dhaka alleged in a recent protest at the Dhaka Railway Station with placards dangling in his chest.

Mohiuddin started his solo protest at the station demanding an end to passenger harassment and mismanagement on July 7 and did not leave the place despite alleged threats and intimidation by a section of railway officials.

He alleged that members of law enforcement agencies also harassed him while holding protests at Kamalapur.

He said that he would continue his peaceful protest until his demands were met.

At the outset of the Wednesday's proceedings, the High Court wanted to know from deputy attorney general AKM Amin Uddin Manik if he was aware of Mohiuddin's solo protest.

As ACC lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan later joined to the discussion, the HC asked him to read out allegation which was published in the Wednesday's Daily Star and wanted to know from him if the ACC was aware about the students' protest or what action was taken over the allegations.

As the lawyer suggested the court to seek an explanation what was happened and its action over the allegation, the court asked the ACC to inform the court what steps it has taken over the allegations.

The court direction has already been communicated with the ACC, said Khurshid Alam Khan adding that if the office (ACC) informs me about this, I will inform the court.











