1 Covid death, 1,104 new cases

The country registered one more Covid-linked death with 1,104 cases in 24 hours till Wednesday morning.

With the latest figures, the country's total fatalities reached 29,250 while the caseload 1,999,395, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The deceased was a woman from Chattogram division.

The daily case positivity rate increased to 12.20 per cent from Tuesday's 9.66 per cent as 9,055 samples were tested.

The mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.46 per cent. The recovery rate rose to 96.52 per cent from Monday's 96.51 per cent as 1,242 patients recovered during this period.

In June, the country reported 18 Covid-linked deaths and 20,201 new cases, according to the DGHS. -UNB











