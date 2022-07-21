70 more dengue patients hospitalised

Seventy more dengue patients were hospitalised in 24 hours till Wednesday morning amid a rise in the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Among them, 56 patients were hospitalised in Dhaka while the remaining 14 outside in other places, it said.

As many as 244 dengue patients, including 188 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

On Tuesday, this year's death toll from the viral infection rose to five with two more deaths reported from Dhaka and Cox's Bazar. On June 21, the DGHS reported the first death of the season from the viral disease. -UNB











