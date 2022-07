‘Hasta la vista, baby,’ says UK’s Boris Johnson as he exits parliament

HC wants to know ACC steps regarding protest of DU student

You Might Also Like

You Might Also Like

Terrible traffic create suffering for the city dwellers. The photo was taken from Tejgaon Shatrasta area on Wednesday. photo : Observer

Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury

Developed & Maintenance by i2soft

Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.E-mail: [email protected]