GIB holds half yearly managers conference

Syed Habib Hasnat, Managing Director of the bank inaugurated the event and presided over the Conference. Among others Additional Managing Directors Md. Golam Sarwar and Kazi Mashiur Rahman Jayhad, Deputy Managing Directors Ataus Samad and Sami Karim, all Divisional Heads and Branch Managers' of the bank attended the conference both physically and virtually. Global Islami Bank (GIB) arranged a 2-day long "Half Yearly Managers Conference- 2022" on 18-19July 2022 at Bank's Head Office virtually, says a press release.The main purpose of the conference was to review the business performance of branches and analyze the potential opportunities for future growth through proper utilization of Human Resources.Syed Habib Hasnat, Managing Director of the bank inaugurated the event and presided over the Conference. Among others Additional Managing Directors Md. Golam Sarwar and Kazi Mashiur Rahman Jayhad, Deputy Managing Directors Ataus Samad and Sami Karim, all Divisional Heads and Branch Managers' of the bank attended the conference both physically and virtually.