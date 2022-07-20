Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 20 July, 2022, 2:38 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BANKING EVENT

GIB holds half yearly managers conference

Published : Wednesday, 20 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 15
Business Desk

GIB holds half yearly managers conference

GIB holds half yearly managers conference

Global Islami Bank (GIB) arranged a 2-day long "Half Yearly Managers Conference- 2022" on 18-19July 2022 at Bank's Head Office virtually, says a press release.
The main purpose of the conference was to review the business performance of  branches and analyze the potential opportunities for future growth through proper utilization of Human Resources.
Syed Habib Hasnat, Managing Director of the bank inaugurated the event and presided over the Conference. Among others Additional Managing Directors Md. Golam Sarwar and Kazi Mashiur Rahman Jayhad, Deputy Managing Directors Ataus Samad and Sami Karim, all Divisional Heads and Branch Managers' of the bank attended the conference both physically and virtually.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
GIB holds half yearly managers conference
BANKING EVENT
MBL starts 3rd phase foundation training for TAO
Twitter claims Musk is slow-walking trial over $44b deal
With 158 onboard Biman aircraft stuck at Kolkata Airport for 4 hours
Fuel prices, airspace closures weigh on Finnair
Delta orders Airbus jets worth $1.1b
Euro jumps 1pc against dollar awaiting ECB rate hike


Latest News
Putin visits Iran in rare international trip
Father, son killed in Habiganj road accident
Atiqul warns of legal action against properties without septic tanks
EU wants full implementation of labor roadmap for trade facility
Triangular collision in Brahmanbaria kills 3
Country experiences 1915 MW load shedding Tuesday
BGMEA, VUMI join hands to provide market-oriented skills to RMG executives
Child drowns in Moulvibazar pond
BB allows loan rescheduling facility for prolonged period
Edible oil prices lowered by Tk 53 a litre in Ctg wholesale market
Most Read News
Halal Certification in Bangladesh
Robust Policy & Actions Required To Tackle Energy Crisis In Bangladesh
Erdogan renews threat to 'freeze' Swedish, Finnish NATO bids
First underwater tunnel in South Asia: A progressive economy calling
Pro-Vice Chancellor of North South University Dr M Ismail Hossain
Krishna Pada Roy joins as CMP commissioner
World democracy, freedom under assault, Prince Harry in UN
Restore discipline in our roads
Sri Lankans to protest against Wickremesinghe's bid for president
Biden and Putin: A tale of two visits
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft