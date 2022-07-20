

MBL starts 3rd phase foundation training for TAO

Mercantile Bank Ltd (MBL) Training Institute started two week long Foundation Training for the 3rd phase for its Trainee Assistant Officers (TAO) on Monday. A total of 45 officers participating in the training, says a press release.Md. Quamrul Islam Chowdhury, MD and CEO of the Bank inaugurated the training highlighting the importance of Foundation Training and advised participating officers to be strictly compliant with the banking ethics and guidelines and be proactive in providing excellent service to the customers of the bank.Bank's CFO Tapash Chandra Paul, PhD, Javed Tariq, Principal of MBTI along with other faculty members attended the inaugural programme.