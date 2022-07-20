Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 20 July, 2022, 2:38 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Twitter claims Musk is slow-walking trial over $44b deal

Published : Wednesday, 20 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20

July 19: Twitter Inc on Monday accused Elon Musk of trying to "slow walk" the company's lawsuit to hold him to his $44 billion takeover and urged a September trial to ensure deal financing remains in place, according to a court filing.
"Millions of Twitter shares trade daily under a cloud of Musk-created doubt," the company wrote. "No public company of this size and scale has ever had to bear these uncertainties." Twitter has sued Musk and asked a Delaware judge to order him to complete the merger at the agreed price of $54.20 per share. The company said if Musk is ordered to close the deal it could still take months of additional litigation to close the debt financing, which expires in April. For that reason, Twitter asked the judge to reject Musk's proposal to hold the trial in February.
Musk, who is the world's richest person and chief executive of electric carmaker Telsa Inc, accused San Francisco-based Twitter of rushing the trial to obscure the truth about spam accounts and to "railroad" him into buying the company. The two sides will make their arguments about the trial's proposed start date to a Delaware Court of Chancery judge on Tuesday.
The New York Post reported on Monday that Musk's lawyers are planning to countersue Twitter to gather more information about spam accounts. Shares of Twitter have fallen from more than $50 per share when the deal was announced in April to below $33 a share last week. Twitter's stock closed on Monday at $38.41, up 1.8%.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
GIB holds half yearly managers conference
BANKING EVENT
MBL starts 3rd phase foundation training for TAO
Twitter claims Musk is slow-walking trial over $44b deal
With 158 onboard Biman aircraft stuck at Kolkata Airport for 4 hours
Fuel prices, airspace closures weigh on Finnair
Delta orders Airbus jets worth $1.1b
Euro jumps 1pc against dollar awaiting ECB rate hike


Latest News
Putin visits Iran in rare international trip
Father, son killed in Habiganj road accident
Atiqul warns of legal action against properties without septic tanks
EU wants full implementation of labor roadmap for trade facility
Triangular collision in Brahmanbaria kills 3
Country experiences 1915 MW load shedding Tuesday
BGMEA, VUMI join hands to provide market-oriented skills to RMG executives
Child drowns in Moulvibazar pond
BB allows loan rescheduling facility for prolonged period
Edible oil prices lowered by Tk 53 a litre in Ctg wholesale market
Most Read News
Halal Certification in Bangladesh
Robust Policy & Actions Required To Tackle Energy Crisis In Bangladesh
Erdogan renews threat to 'freeze' Swedish, Finnish NATO bids
First underwater tunnel in South Asia: A progressive economy calling
Pro-Vice Chancellor of North South University Dr M Ismail Hossain
Krishna Pada Roy joins as CMP commissioner
World democracy, freedom under assault, Prince Harry in UN
Restore discipline in our roads
Sri Lankans to protest against Wickremesinghe's bid for president
Biden and Putin: A tale of two visits
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft