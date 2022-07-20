Video
Fuel prices, airspace closures weigh on Finnair

Published : Wednesday, 20 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 17

HELSINKI, July 19: Finnish airline Finnair said on Tuesday that despite a bounce back in travel as Covid curbs eased, soaring fuel prices and airspace closures continued to weigh on the company.
The airline reported a net loss of 279.5 million euros ($285 million) in the second quarter, compared to a loss of 145.4 million a year earlier.
However, the company's revenue nearly quadrupled to 550.3 million euros, up from 111.8 million for the same period the year before.
"During the second quarter of 2022, Finnair was impacted by one crisis after another. The impacts of the severe, two-years-and-counting pandemic started to ease as demand recovered but at the same time we felt the full weight of the impacts of the war in Ukraine," Finnair CEO Topi Manner said.
"The result was affected by the longer flight routes following the Russian airspace closure and especially the historically high fuel price, which almost doubled from year-end 2021," Manner added.
Finnair said the impact from fuel prices alone was 126 million euros.
The airline, which specialises in Europe-Asia routes via its Helsinki hub, has maintained connections to Asia following the European Union's decision to close its airspace to Russian aircraft and a tit-for-tat response from Moscow, but at the cost of a diversion of several hours.
Looking forward, the airline said "significant uncertainty in Finnair's operating environment prevails".
Manner noted that "Finnair is facing the impacts of the Ukrainian war as a company weakened by the pandemic".
Finnair estimated "that the difficult operating environment, inclusive of the closed Russian airspace, will prevail for a longer period and, therefore, the company is preparing a new strategy to improve its weak profitability and to strengthen its financial position".
Shares in Finnair were down over seven percent when trading opened on the Helsinki stock exchange.    -AFP


