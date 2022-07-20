Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 20 July, 2022, 2:38 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Delta orders Airbus jets worth $1.1b

Published : Wednesday, 20 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 16

July 19: US carrier Delta has ordered a dozen Airbus single-aisle passenger jets worth a combined $1.1 billion, the European planemaker said on Tuesday at the Farnborough airshow.
Delta grabbed the headlines on the first day of the event on Monday with a $13.5-billion order for 100 medium-haul MAX jets built by Airbus rival Boeing.
"Delta was the US launch customer for the A220 and it is great to announce this incremental order that demonstrates how satisfied it is with (the plane)," Airbus chief commercial officer Christian Scherer said on Tuesday.
The Airbus announcement brings Delta's total firm A220 order to 107 of the aircraft.
"These additional aircraft in the A220 family are an excellent investment for our customers and employees and will be fundamental as we work toward a more sustainable future for air travel," said Mahendra Nair, Delta's senior vice president for aircraft and technology.
Deliveries of the 130-seater aircraft ordered at the week-long Farnborough show commence in 2026. Delta is expected to win a discount on list prices as is traditionally the case for big orders.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
GIB holds half yearly managers conference
BANKING EVENT
MBL starts 3rd phase foundation training for TAO
Twitter claims Musk is slow-walking trial over $44b deal
With 158 onboard Biman aircraft stuck at Kolkata Airport for 4 hours
Fuel prices, airspace closures weigh on Finnair
Delta orders Airbus jets worth $1.1b
Euro jumps 1pc against dollar awaiting ECB rate hike


Latest News
Putin visits Iran in rare international trip
Father, son killed in Habiganj road accident
Atiqul warns of legal action against properties without septic tanks
EU wants full implementation of labor roadmap for trade facility
Triangular collision in Brahmanbaria kills 3
Country experiences 1915 MW load shedding Tuesday
BGMEA, VUMI join hands to provide market-oriented skills to RMG executives
Child drowns in Moulvibazar pond
BB allows loan rescheduling facility for prolonged period
Edible oil prices lowered by Tk 53 a litre in Ctg wholesale market
Most Read News
Halal Certification in Bangladesh
Robust Policy & Actions Required To Tackle Energy Crisis In Bangladesh
Erdogan renews threat to 'freeze' Swedish, Finnish NATO bids
First underwater tunnel in South Asia: A progressive economy calling
Pro-Vice Chancellor of North South University Dr M Ismail Hossain
Krishna Pada Roy joins as CMP commissioner
World democracy, freedom under assault, Prince Harry in UN
Restore discipline in our roads
Sri Lankans to protest against Wickremesinghe's bid for president
Biden and Putin: A tale of two visits
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft