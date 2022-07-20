Delta orders Airbus jets worth $1.1b

July 19: US carrier Delta has ordered a dozen Airbus single-aisle passenger jets worth a combined $1.1 billion, the European planemaker said on Tuesday at the Farnborough airshow.

Delta grabbed the headlines on the first day of the event on Monday with a $13.5-billion order for 100 medium-haul MAX jets built by Airbus rival Boeing.

"Delta was the US launch customer for the A220 and it is great to announce this incremental order that demonstrates how satisfied it is with (the plane)," Airbus chief commercial officer Christian Scherer said on Tuesday.

The Airbus announcement brings Delta's total firm A220 order to 107 of the aircraft.

"These additional aircraft in the A220 family are an excellent investment for our customers and employees and will be fundamental as we work toward a more sustainable future for air travel," said Mahendra Nair, Delta's senior vice president for aircraft and technology.

Deliveries of the 130-seater aircraft ordered at the week-long Farnborough show commence in 2026. Delta is expected to win a discount on list prices as is traditionally the case for big orders.








