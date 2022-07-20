Stocks fall for 6th running day on economic worries

Stocks fell for the sixth consecutive day on Tuesday as the dominant small investors continued to sell their shares being worried of economic slowdown as the countrywide power load shedding started to bite.

DSEX, the prime index of DSE fell by 63.71 points or 1.02 per cent to 6,153, lowest in two months. The index lost 213 points in the past six sessions after the Eid holidays. The DS30 index, comprising blue chips, also lost 22.60 points to 2,213 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) dropped 11.57 points to 1,348 at the close of the trading.

Turnover plunged to Tk 3.19 billion, down 38 per cent from the previous day's tally of Tk 5.15 billion. Of the issues traded, 344 declined, 21 advanced and 17 issues remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor. The CSE with the CSE All Share Price Index (CASPI) lost 214 points to 18,066 and the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) dropped 129 points to 10,824 at the close.

Of the issues traded, 246 declined, 19 advanced and 21 issues remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city's bourse traded 5.91 million shares and mutual fund units with turnover value worth Tk 117 million.













