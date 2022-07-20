Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 20 July, 2022, 2:37 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Tripura awaits BD response to resume Border haats

Published : Wednesday, 20 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 12

AGARTALA, July 19: Tripura government has been waiting for a positive response from the end of Bangladesh in order to resume Border Haats, closed since the first wave of the Covid pandemic.
Officials said it has been more than two years that the Haats are closed due to unavoidable circumstances prevailing during the pandemic.
However, the central government has already approved reopening the haats but a positive response from the end of Bangladesh authorities is still awaited.
Speaking on the issue, Director Tripura Industries and Commerce department Swapna Debnath said, "The Central government has already given all the necessary approvals to open the border marts as soon as possible. District administrations are the custodians for management and supervision of these marts. What we have learnt from the district level border haat management committees is that they are still waiting for a positive nod from the end of their Bangladesh counterpart to reopen the bordering trade points".
Debnath also informed this reporter that apart from existing two border haats, steps are afoot to open two more border haats in Dharmanagar and Kamalpur.
The existing ones are located at Kamalasagar and Srinagar under Sepahijala and South Tripura districts respectively.
Speaking on the issue, District Magistrate Sepahijala Vishwasree B said that the district administration was in talks with the Bangladesh counterpart to expedite the process of resuming operations of the marts.
"The Border management committee is headed by the Additional District Magistrate of the district. So far, I know, the matter has been taken up with the Bangladesh authorities once a green light is shown from the Bangladesh side. A joint inspection will be carried out and then only the operations will resume", she added.
Sources also said that in Meghalaya border haats have already been opened and the matter would be taken care of here in the state as well.    -Northeast Now


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
GIB holds half yearly managers conference
BANKING EVENT
MBL starts 3rd phase foundation training for TAO
Twitter claims Musk is slow-walking trial over $44b deal
With 158 onboard Biman aircraft stuck at Kolkata Airport for 4 hours
Fuel prices, airspace closures weigh on Finnair
Delta orders Airbus jets worth $1.1b
Euro jumps 1pc against dollar awaiting ECB rate hike


Latest News
Putin visits Iran in rare international trip
Father, son killed in Habiganj road accident
Atiqul warns of legal action against properties without septic tanks
EU wants full implementation of labor roadmap for trade facility
Triangular collision in Brahmanbaria kills 3
Country experiences 1915 MW load shedding Tuesday
BGMEA, VUMI join hands to provide market-oriented skills to RMG executives
Child drowns in Moulvibazar pond
BB allows loan rescheduling facility for prolonged period
Edible oil prices lowered by Tk 53 a litre in Ctg wholesale market
Most Read News
Halal Certification in Bangladesh
Robust Policy & Actions Required To Tackle Energy Crisis In Bangladesh
Erdogan renews threat to 'freeze' Swedish, Finnish NATO bids
First underwater tunnel in South Asia: A progressive economy calling
Pro-Vice Chancellor of North South University Dr M Ismail Hossain
Krishna Pada Roy joins as CMP commissioner
World democracy, freedom under assault, Prince Harry in UN
Restore discipline in our roads
Sri Lankans to protest against Wickremesinghe's bid for president
Biden and Putin: A tale of two visits
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft