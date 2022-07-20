Bangladesh approach not to face Sri Lanka like crisis

In recent times, one of the topics of discussion in regional politics including Bangladesh is the economic and political disaster in Sri Lanka. Since early 2022, this issue has been the subject of extensive discussion at both the national and international levels.

The worsening economic crisis that Sri Lanka and many other nations are experiencing does not threaten Bangladesh with a debt catastrophe. More than 10 nations face the possibility of an economic collapse due to rising inflation, debt, and borrowing costs.

Canadian news organization Visual Capitalist recently identified 25 nations that are vulnerable to debt risk using information from Bloomberg.

According to the report, Sri Lanka is not the only nation now experiencing financial difficulty. Russia, Zambia, Suriname, Lebanon, and other countries are currently in arrears. Belarus is another nation that is in danger of becoming bankrupt. However, the list goes on. Twelve additional nations are in danger due to rising inflation, debt, and borrowing costs. The vulnerable countries are as follows: Argentina, Ukraine, Tunisia, Ghana, Egypt, Kenya, Ethiopia, SL Salvador, Pakistan, Belarus, and Ecuador. Bangladesh isn't on the list.

Government officials' travel abroad is restricted, the taka is devalued, remittances are rewarded with cash, and luxury goods are taxed, all of which help Bangladesh build up its foreign exchange reserves so it can easily meet import demand. In the meantime, the government's policy of raising exports and lowering imports helps the economy recover.

The impact of COVID-19 on the economy, which is already constrained by the Russia-Ukraine conflict, cannot be denied. The latter has made things more difficult for developing nations like Bangladesh as well as escalating the global economic crisis.

In order to support the COVID-19 and the war-damaged economy, the nation must give controlling inflation equal priority to improving the export-import ratio.

Although the country has enough reserves to cover the minimum three-month import payment, the depletion of the foreign reserve may become a concern if it continues to decline. Here, the adoption of strategic interventions at all levels of budget management becomes necessary as part of a comprehensive economic plan to control and repair the economy. Bangladesh has already taken the policy of 'cost minimization'.

On May 17, 2022, while presiding over a meeting of Bangladesh's National Economic Council, the country's prime minister gave advice to the ministries and divisions about how to implement development projects without going overboard with spending.

She underlined the importance of completing only critical projects and postponing low-priority ones for the time being in order to prevent pressure on the national economy from the current global crisis. This order continues a number of other policy directives and orders from the head of government to address the COVID-affected economic problem. It is not a stand-alone issue.

Over the past few months, Bangladesh's a vested quarter, inspired by the events in Sri Lanka, has begun to expect that Bangladesh is heading towards a Sri Lankan economic status. They also expected that if that situation arose, the people of Bangladesh would take the field like the people of Sri Lanka to remove the government from power. But all those false ideas of theirs did not prove to be true at all. Ever since Sri Lanka's economic disaster, the Awami League government under the leadership of the BD Prime Minister has strongly presented the argument that the economies of Sri Lanka and Bangladesh are vastly different.

Moreover, development aid organizations in Bangladesh have repeatedly said that there is no logical reason for the situation in Bangladesh to be similar to that of Sri Lanka. Those who make such false assumptions must first understand the fundamental difference between the economy of Bangladesh and the economy of Sri Lanka. Sri Lanka's economy is largely dependent on the tourism industry.

Sri Lanka's tourism industry has collapsed due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic that has been ongoing for more than two years. As a result, the country's foreign exchange reserves began to decrease and the government began to pick up speed in importing fuel and other commodities. At one point the government was forced to stop all imports. As a result, there was a lot of anger among the people.

But, the main pillar of Bangladesh's economy is garments and foreign exchange sent by expatriates. Bangladesh's foreign exchange reserves are in a much stronger position than other South Asian countries. In the early stages of the Covid-19 pandemic, many assumed that remittances to Bangladesh would decline as many expatriates lost their jobs in the early stages of the pandemic. However, due to the diplomatic success of the government, Bangladeshi workers have returned to their workplaces in a short span of time and are sending foreign exchange at the same rate.

As a result, there is absolutely no possibility of a situation like Sri Lanka in Bangladesh's economy in the current situation. Moreover, even though the level of corruption of the Rajapakse dynasty in Sri Lanka has reached the highest level, no action has been taken against them by the government. As a result, there was great anger among the people.

Although there are allegations of corruption in some cases in Bangladesh, no such situation has arisen. Besides, no such complaint is found about the Honorable Prime Minister of Bangladesh and his family members. As a result, there is no anger among the people. As a result, it can be said with certainty that there is absolutely no possibility of a Sri Lanka-like situation in Bangladesh in the near future. -Northeast Now







