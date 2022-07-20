Video
Emirates opens world’s largest vertical farm in Dubai

Published : Wednesday, 20 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 13
Business Desk

The world's largest hydroponic farm Bustanica has opened its doors in Dubai, backed by an investment of $40 million. The facility is the first vertical farm for Emirates Crop One, the joint venture between Emirates Flight Catering (EKFC), and Crop One, an industry leader in technology-driven indoor vertical farming.
Located near Al Maktoum International Airport at Dubai World Central, the 330,000sqft facility is geared to produce more than 1,000,000 kilograms of high-quality leafy greens annually, while requiring 95% less water than conventional agriculture. At any point in time, the facility grows in excess of 1m cultivars (plants), which will provide an output of 3,000 kgs per day, says a press release.
Bustanica is driven by powerful technology - machine learning, artificial intelligence and advanced methods - and a highly specialised in-house team that includes agronomy experts, engineers, horticulturists and plant scientists. A continuous production cycle ensures the produce is super fresh and clean, and grown without pesticides, herbicides, or chemicals.
Passengers on Emirates and other airlines can look forward to forking these delicious leafy greens, including lettuces, arugula, mixed salad greens, and spinach, onboard their flights from July.
Bustanica is not just revolutionising salads in the sky - UAE consumers will soon be able to add these greens to their shopping carts at the nearest supermarkets. Bustanica also plans to expand into the production and sale of fruits and vegetables.
The farm's closed-loop system is designed to circulate water through the plants to maximise water usage and efficiency. When the water vaporises, it is recovered and recycled into the system, saving 250m litres of water every year compared to traditional outdoor farming for the same output.
Emirates now operates 21 weekly flights from Dhaka and via Dubai offers convenient connections to over 130 destinations  worldwide.


