StanChart, Medix extend healthcare solutions to clients

Published : Wednesday, 20 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 73
Business Desk

Standard Chartered Bangladesh (StanChart) recently signed a deal with Medix Dhanmondi Centre, a concern of United Hospital Limited.
As a part of the agreement, Medix Dhanmondi Centre will offer free registration, 20% discounts on pathological tests and 10% discount on radiological imaging to Standard Chartered Credit and Debit Cardholders.
Cardholders will also be able to avail up to 30% discount on special health check-up packages, says a press release.
The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Standard Chartered Bangladesh and Medix Dhanmondi Centre was signed at the Standard Chartered head office in Gulshan.
 Sabbir Ahmed, Head, Consumer, Private and Business Banking (CPBB), Standard Charted Bangladesh; Tawfique Imam, Head, Unsecured Product (CCPL), Standard Chartered Bangladesh; Mohammad Razimul Haque Razim, Director, Rewards & Alliances, Standard Chartered Bangladesh; Mohammad Faizur Rahman, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, United Hospital Limited; and Masud Ahmed, General Manager, Business Development, United Hospital Limited along with other senior officials from both organizations were present.


