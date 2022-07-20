Video
Wednesday, 20 July, 2022
Business

EBL, Japan-BD Chamber launches co-branded credit card

Published : Wednesday, 20 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 78
Business Desk

EBL, Japan-BD Chamber launches co-branded credit card

EBL, Japan-BD Chamber launches co-branded credit card

Eastern Bank Limited (EBL) has launched co-brand credit card with Japan-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (JBCCI) in association with Visa, says a press release.
The co-brand credit card was jointly unveiled by Ali Reza Iftekhar, Managing Director and CEO of EBL and Hayakawa Yuho, Chief Representative of JICA, on 17 July, 2022 at the Head Office of the bank in presence of Kazunori Yamada, Representative of JETRO and Tareq Rafi Bhuiyan (Jun), General Secretary  and Director of JBCCI.
Ali Reza Iftekhar said,"EBL is glad to be starting this co-brand program with JBCCI.I believe the EBL-JBCCI Visa co-brand credit cards will successfully provide different stakeholders of JBCCI access into our smooth and hassle-free payment platform, which is not just a credit card facility ensuring seamless transactions locally and globally, but  also a comprehensive financial tool which comes with a number of value added services and benefits."
Thanking EBL for the co-brand card initiative, Hayakawa Yuho said, "Launching of this co-branded credit card between EBL and JBCCI is truly a symbolic achievement of greater Japan Bangladesh trade cooperation. I would like to express my gratitude to JBCCI for this initiative and thank EBL for showing continuous and strong interest in Japan and Japanese companies."
This co-brand credit card is available in signature and platinum variant for the members of JBCCI. In addition to regular features and benefits of EBL Credit Cards, the cardholders will also be able to enjoy special benefits and offers available for co-brand programs from EBL.
JBCCI is devoted to serve the business community of Japan and Bangladesh at every step of promoting trade and investment for economic affluence with the valuable expertise of the members from different business fields from both the countries.
Ahmed Shaheen, Additional Managing Director; M. Khorshed Anowar, Deputy Managing Director & Head of Retail and SME Banking ;Ziaul Karim, Head of Communications and External Affairs; Ahsan Ullah Chowdhury, Head of Digital Financial Services of EBL and other senior officials were present during the launching ceremony.


