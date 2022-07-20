realme launches 3 new smartphones

Youth-favorite brand realme on Tuesday launched three new devices - realme 9 PRO+, 9 PRO and Pad Mini - to add new dimensions to the lifestyle of photography lovers and tech-savvy people through a launching event held on

Available in 8GB RAM and 128GB ROM, realme 9 PRO + is available in two colors - Aurora Green, Sunrise Blue. This amazing phone is priced at only BDT 39990 + VAT, says a press release.

realme 9 PRO is also available in the same two color options - Aurora Green and Sunrise Blue and comes with 128GB storage and 8GB RAM. Smartphone users can buy this phone at BDT 31990 + VAT only.

Both phones are the latest from the 9 pro 5G series and will be available in Daraz on the 20th of July, 3PM during flash sale at a special price.

realme 9 PRO+ is the most powerful smartphone in 5G segment and the first mid-range phone with SONY IMX766 OIS flagship camera. In comparison to other phones in the market in the same price range this camera can take much better pictures in low light.

The main camera is currently the best in the price range and the sensor of this phone provides 68% more light than the previous generation enabling the users to take brighter images. The prolight imaging technology combined with sony flagship IMX 766 sensor results in excellent light intake.

This phone also comes with a flagship 6nm advanced 5G processor - the MediaTek Dimensity 920 5G Processor with Antutu score of over 500,000. This processor improves gaming and allows users to capture 35% more details in their pictures, compared to previous generation Dimensity chips. This advanced processor makes this phone the best performer in mid-range.

realme Pad Mini features 8.7 inch and 7.6mm Ultra-Slim Display. Coming with a perfect size, the tablet is perfect for users who require a device with a bigger screen. Because of 6400mAh Mega Battery, users won't have to worry about running out of power. This is the first unibody design among pads in segment and it will provide users the finest experience in their daily tasks. realme has launched many high quality devices this year and these are no exceptions in manifesting the premium quality of the devices of realme.

It is mentionable that realme is developing a diverse portfolio of 5G products with an aim to offer 100 million 5G phones in the next three years to the young users. Besides affordable 5G phones, realme will also bring more AIoT products to young consumers as realme has entered AIoT 2.0 development phase with its advanced '1+5+T' strategy.








