Pakistanis migrants remit record $31.2b

KARACHI, July 19: Pakistan received record remittances of over $31 billion in the financial year 2021-22 (FY22), an increase of 6.1 per cent over FY21, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported on Monday.

The central bank said remittances in June FY22 were 18.4pc higher than the previous month, showing an increasing trend. However, remittances in June were only 2pc higher than in the same month in FY21.

Overseas Pakistanis sent $2.761bn in June FY22 compared to Rs2.332bn in May, showing an increase of $429 million. Despite serious problems on the external account caused by rising trade and current account deficits, overseas Pakistanis maintained their confidence as a show of solidarity with their country.

The country has been receiving more remittances than it has been exporting. However, FY22 witnessed that the exports and remittances were almost at the same position with slight differences in the amount. The country received total remittances of $31.761bn. -Dawn





