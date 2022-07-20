Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 20 July, 2022, 2:36 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Australia to keep giving duty-free access for BD after LDC graduation

Published : Wednesday, 20 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 103

High Commissioner of Australia to Bangladesh Jeremy Bruer (4th from left) welcomes BGMEA President Faruque Hassan, when the latter led a BGMEA team to the High Commission in Dhaka recently.

High Commissioner of Australia to Bangladesh Jeremy Bruer (4th from left) welcomes BGMEA President Faruque Hassan, when the latter led a BGMEA team to the High Commission in Dhaka recently.

Australia will continue to provide Bangladesh with duty-free access in its market after the country's graduation from the LDC category.
High Commissioner of Australia to Bangladesh Jeremy Bruer said when the leaders of Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) led by BGMEA President Faruque Hassan met him at the High Commission in Dhaka recently. BGMEA First Vice President Syed Nazrul Islam, Vice President Miran Ali, Directors Asif Ashraf, Barrister Vidiya Amrit Khan and Chair of BGMEA Standing Committee on Foreign Mission Cell Shams Mahmud accompanied the President during the visit.
Duncan McCullough, Second Secretary (Commercial and Economic Diplomacy) at the Australian High Commission in Dhaka was also present on the occasion. BGMEA President Faruque Hassan hailed the Australian government's decision of continuing duty-free market access for Bangladesh, saying that it would support Bangladesh in maintaining the momentum of its economic growth after the LDC graduation.
He hoped that the friendly support of Australian for the development of Bangladesh would continue in the coming years.
Different issues, especially potential areas of expanding trade and investment between Australia and Bangladesh were discussed at the meeting. They opined that huge opportunities lie ahead of both countries in reaping mutual trade benefits by further deepening collaboration and cooperation.
The BGMEA leaders expressed Bangladesh's interest in importing more cotton and wool from Australia to meet the growing demand of the RMG and textile industry.
They sought cooperation of Australia in developing knowledge and skills of the students of BGMEA University of Fashion and Technology (BUFT) in textile, apparel, fashion, design and business through collaboration with leading Australian universities and fashion institutes.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
GIB holds half yearly managers conference
BANKING EVENT
MBL starts 3rd phase foundation training for TAO
Twitter claims Musk is slow-walking trial over $44b deal
With 158 onboard Biman aircraft stuck at Kolkata Airport for 4 hours
Fuel prices, airspace closures weigh on Finnair
Delta orders Airbus jets worth $1.1b
Euro jumps 1pc against dollar awaiting ECB rate hike


Latest News
Putin visits Iran in rare international trip
Father, son killed in Habiganj road accident
Atiqul warns of legal action against properties without septic tanks
EU wants full implementation of labor roadmap for trade facility
Triangular collision in Brahmanbaria kills 3
Country experiences 1915 MW load shedding Tuesday
BGMEA, VUMI join hands to provide market-oriented skills to RMG executives
Child drowns in Moulvibazar pond
BB allows loan rescheduling facility for prolonged period
Edible oil prices lowered by Tk 53 a litre in Ctg wholesale market
Most Read News
Halal Certification in Bangladesh
Robust Policy & Actions Required To Tackle Energy Crisis In Bangladesh
Erdogan renews threat to 'freeze' Swedish, Finnish NATO bids
First underwater tunnel in South Asia: A progressive economy calling
Pro-Vice Chancellor of North South University Dr M Ismail Hossain
Krishna Pada Roy joins as CMP commissioner
World democracy, freedom under assault, Prince Harry in UN
Restore discipline in our roads
Sri Lankans to protest against Wickremesinghe's bid for president
Biden and Putin: A tale of two visits
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft