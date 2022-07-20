Australia to keep giving duty-free access for BD after LDC graduation



High Commissioner of Australia to Bangladesh Jeremy Bruer (4th from left) welcomes BGMEA President Faruque Hassan, when the latter led a BGMEA team to the High Commission in Dhaka recently.

High Commissioner of Australia to Bangladesh Jeremy Bruer said when the leaders of Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) led by BGMEA President Faruque Hassan met him at the High Commission in Dhaka recently. BGMEA First Vice President Syed Nazrul Islam, Vice President Miran Ali, Directors Asif Ashraf, Barrister Vidiya Amrit Khan and Chair of BGMEA Standing Committee on Foreign Mission Cell Shams Mahmud accompanied the President during the visit.

Duncan McCullough, Second Secretary (Commercial and Economic Diplomacy) at the Australian High Commission in Dhaka was also present on the occasion. BGMEA President Faruque Hassan hailed the Australian government's decision of continuing duty-free market access for Bangladesh, saying that it would support Bangladesh in maintaining the momentum of its economic growth after the LDC graduation.

He hoped that the friendly support of Australian for the development of Bangladesh would continue in the coming years.

Different issues, especially potential areas of expanding trade and investment between Australia and Bangladesh were discussed at the meeting. They opined that huge opportunities lie ahead of both countries in reaping mutual trade benefits by further deepening collaboration and cooperation.

The BGMEA leaders expressed Bangladesh's interest in importing more cotton and wool from Australia to meet the growing demand of the RMG and textile industry.

They sought cooperation of Australia in developing knowledge and skills of the students of BGMEA University of Fashion and Technology (BUFT) in textile, apparel, fashion, design and business through collaboration with leading Australian universities and fashion institutes. -UNB



