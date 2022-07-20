Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 20 July, 2022, 2:36 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BGMEA briefs EU parliamentary team on RMG industry

Published : Wednesday, 20 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 105

BGMEA leaders and the visiting European Parliamentary delegation hold meeting in Dhaka on Monday.

BGMEA leaders and the visiting European Parliamentary delegation hold meeting in Dhaka on Monday.

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan has briefed the visiting European Parliamentary delegation about the current situation of Bangladesh's RMG industry, including its strides in the areas of workplace safety, environmental sustainability and workers' rights and welfare.
He also apprised them about the sustainable strategic vision of BGMEA (Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association) unveiled recently with an aim to accelerate the growth of the RMG industry in a manner that is sustainable and positively impacts the economy, the environment and the lives of peoples.
The BGMEA leader apprised them that the apparel industry is aligned with the government in implementing the road map developed by the government in collaboration with ILO to further improve in labor rights and welfare issues.
He said Bangladesh and the European Union have long been sharing friendly relationship which has grown stronger over times.
Expressing thanks to the European Union for its support to the development of  Bangladesh's apparel industry, Faruque Hassan hoped that the EU will continue providing its support and cooperation to Bangladesh in the coming days, especially in the post-LDC era.
The delegation of European Parliament's Committee on International Trade (INTA) headed by Heidi Hautala, Chair, INTA delegation to Bangladesh, met with leaders of BGMEA in the city on Monday.
The delegation included Members of the European Parliament -- Jose Manuel Garcia-Margallio, Sven Simons, Agnes Jongerius, Jordi Canasperez  and Maximilian Krah.
Martti Kalaus Head of Unit, INTA Committee and Gabriel Alverez Recarte , Administrator, INTA Committee were also in the delegation.
Charles Whiteley, Ambassador and Head of Delegation of the European Union to Bangladesh was also present at the meeting.
BGMEA Vice President Miran Ali, Vice President (Finance) Khandoker Rafiqul Islam, Vice President Md. Nasir Uddin, Directors Haroon Ar Rashid, Barrister Vidiya Amrit Khan were also present.
Moreover, Executive President of BKMEA Mohammad Hatem, Vice President Fazlee Shamim Ehsan, Vice President Md. Akhter Hossain Apurbo and Chair of BGMEA Standing Committee on ILO issue ANM Saifuddin were present at the meeting.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
GIB holds half yearly managers conference
BANKING EVENT
MBL starts 3rd phase foundation training for TAO
Twitter claims Musk is slow-walking trial over $44b deal
With 158 onboard Biman aircraft stuck at Kolkata Airport for 4 hours
Fuel prices, airspace closures weigh on Finnair
Delta orders Airbus jets worth $1.1b
Euro jumps 1pc against dollar awaiting ECB rate hike


Latest News
Putin visits Iran in rare international trip
Father, son killed in Habiganj road accident
Atiqul warns of legal action against properties without septic tanks
EU wants full implementation of labor roadmap for trade facility
Triangular collision in Brahmanbaria kills 3
Country experiences 1915 MW load shedding Tuesday
BGMEA, VUMI join hands to provide market-oriented skills to RMG executives
Child drowns in Moulvibazar pond
BB allows loan rescheduling facility for prolonged period
Edible oil prices lowered by Tk 53 a litre in Ctg wholesale market
Most Read News
Halal Certification in Bangladesh
Robust Policy & Actions Required To Tackle Energy Crisis In Bangladesh
Erdogan renews threat to 'freeze' Swedish, Finnish NATO bids
First underwater tunnel in South Asia: A progressive economy calling
Pro-Vice Chancellor of North South University Dr M Ismail Hossain
Krishna Pada Roy joins as CMP commissioner
World democracy, freedom under assault, Prince Harry in UN
Restore discipline in our roads
Sri Lankans to protest against Wickremesinghe's bid for president
Biden and Putin: A tale of two visits
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft