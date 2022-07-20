BGMEA briefs EU parliamentary team on RMG industry



BGMEA leaders and the visiting European Parliamentary delegation hold meeting in Dhaka on Monday.

He also apprised them about the sustainable strategic vision of BGMEA (Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association) unveiled recently with an aim to accelerate the growth of the RMG industry in a manner that is sustainable and positively impacts the economy, the environment and the lives of peoples.

The BGMEA leader apprised them that the apparel industry is aligned with the government in implementing the road map developed by the government in collaboration with ILO to further improve in labor rights and welfare issues.

He said Bangladesh and the European Union have long been sharing friendly relationship which has grown stronger over times.

Expressing thanks to the European Union for its support to the development of Bangladesh's apparel industry, Faruque Hassan hoped that the EU will continue providing its support and cooperation to Bangladesh in the coming days, especially in the post-LDC era.

The delegation of European Parliament's Committee on International Trade (INTA) headed by Heidi Hautala, Chair, INTA delegation to Bangladesh, met with leaders of BGMEA in the city on Monday.

The delegation included Members of the European Parliament -- Jose Manuel Garcia-Margallio, Sven Simons, Agnes Jongerius, Jordi Canasperez and Maximilian Krah.

Martti Kalaus Head of Unit, INTA Committee and Gabriel Alverez Recarte , Administrator, INTA Committee were also in the delegation.

Charles Whiteley, Ambassador and Head of Delegation of the European Union to Bangladesh was also present at the meeting.

BGMEA Vice President Miran Ali, Vice President (Finance) Khandoker Rafiqul Islam, Vice President Md. Nasir Uddin, Directors Haroon Ar Rashid, Barrister Vidiya Amrit Khan were also present.

Moreover, Executive President of BKMEA Mohammad Hatem, Vice President Fazlee Shamim Ehsan, Vice President Md. Akhter Hossain Apurbo and Chair of BGMEA Standing Committee on ILO issue ANM Saifuddin were present at the meeting. -UNB











